IPL 2025: PBKS and DC Players Leave From Dharamsala

Dharamsala: Many airports have been closed across the country as the conflict between the two nations have been escalated. As a security measure, the yesterday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) was called off and the spectators were requested to leave the venue.

PBKS vs DC game stopped midway

Indian armed forces carried out strikes at terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. Pakistan also tried to respond with missile strikes at multiple locations in India but the attack was neutralised by the Indian army. There was blackout in many cities in India. Also, the match between PBKS and DC going on at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association

PBKS and DC players leave from Dharamsala

Considering the escalated situation between India and Pakistan, Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for one week. Also, the security of the teams of both the players has been tightened. The teams of both the players have left Dharamsala. Also, all kinds of photography and videography is banned. Also, due to security concerns, the special train and its rout hasn't been told about.

HPCA told that the yesterday's game was stopped midway due to the increasing tension between India and Pakistan.

BCCI Suspends IPL For One Week

Dharamsala was set to host three matches in season 18 of the IPL. The first match was played between PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants on May 4, the second fixture was scheduled on May 8 between PBKS and DC, which was stopped midway. The third match scheduled at the venue was PBKS vs Mumbai Indians (MI), but BCCI has suspended the tournament by one week now.