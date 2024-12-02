ETV Bharat / sports

Pawan Kumar Singh Re-Elected To ISSF Judges Committee For Fourth Consecutive Term

India's Pawan Kumar Singh was re-elected to the ISSF Judges Committee for a fourth consecutive term.

Pawan Kumar Singh Re-Elected To ISSF Judges Committee For Fourth Consecutive Term
File photo of Pawar Kumar Singh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Pune: Pawan Singh has been re-elected to the prestigious Judges Committee of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for the fourth consecutive time. Singh, the only Indian member on the committee, continues to represent India at the highest level of global shooting governance.

The ISSF Judges Committee, responsible for the uniform application of shooting rules, conducting training courses for judges and jury members, and overseeing the approval of judge licenses, has seven members. Out of these, only three were re-elected this year, including Pawan Singh, along with Lan Hang of China and Nikola of Italy. Four new members were also elected during the ISSF elections held on November 28 in Rome, a media release stated.

Singh, a seasoned shooting coach based in India, has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of competitive shooting both nationally and internationally. He serves as the joint secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and is a co-director at Gagan Narang’s Gun For Glory Academy.

"I am deeply honoured to continue representing India at the global stage through the ISSF Judges Committee,” said Singh. “This re-election is not only a personal milestone but also an opportunity to further strengthen India's presence in international shooting sports. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help elevate the sport globally and ensure the fair and consistent application of shooting rules," added Singh.

Singh was also appointed as the Result Timing Score (RTS) Jury for the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games. The ISSF Judges Committee meets annually to provide crucial guidelines for international shooting competitions and plays a key role in ensuring the smooth execution of events worldwide.

