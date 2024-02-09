Pathum Nissanka Registers Highest ODI Score for Sri Lanka, Overtakes Sanath Jayasuriya

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka has registered the highest score for Sri Lanka in the history of ODI cricket surpassing legendary Sanath Jaysuriya's previous knock of 189 against India in 2000.

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): Pathum Nissanka set ablaze the fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here with his prolific knock of unbeaten 210 runs. His knock helped the team post a total of 381 in the first innings to put the opposition under pressure. The right-handed batter broke a few records during his stay at the crease.

Nissanka scored 210 not out from 139 deliveries and his knock was laced with 20 boundaries and eight sixes. He registered the highest ODI score for Sri Lanka overtaking Sanath Jayasuriya, who held the record earlier with his knock of 189 against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2000.

Also, his knock helped the Sri Lankan team register highest score against Afghanistan in ODIs. Also, it was highest first innings total at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

He also recorded the joint fifth-highest ODI score overtaking cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, India batter Shubman Gill and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Also, his knock was the highest ODI score shared by more than one player as Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman played a knock of 210 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018 and India batter Ishan Kishan's blitz of 210 against Bangladesh in 2022.

Nissanka ended Sri Lanka's long wait for the individual double ton in ODI cricket by smashing a boundary against left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad in the 50th over.

The 25-year-old celebrated his 50th ODI, in a special manner smashing his maiden double hundred. The record-breaking knock put the Sri Lankan side in a dominant position in the fixture. The hosts will aim to take a lead in the three-match ODI series.

