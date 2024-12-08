Pat Cummins Becomes Second Most Successful Australian Bowler In Tests vs India

Adelaide: Captain Pat Cummins became Australia's second highest wicket-taker against India during the second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Cummins picked up his career's 13th five-wicket in the second innings of the Day-Night test, played with Pink ball. This was his second fifer against India in Tests. He sent KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Harshit Rana back to the dressing room.
With this five-wicket haul, he surpassed left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc's tally of 59 wickets against India in Tests to become the second most successful bowler against the Men in Blue. Cummins now has 60 wickets to his name in 26 innings at an average of 26.00 with best bowling figures of 6/27. He has 4 four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers against India.
Australia's spin great Nathan Lyon leads the list with 123 wickets in 52 Tests.
Meanwhile, Australia continued their dominance in day-night Tests as they won their 12 out of 13 games. Notably, they have won all of their Pink ball Tests played at the Adelaide Oval. The only defeat in a Day-night Test came against West Indies in Gabba, Brisbane earlier this year, courtesy of pacer Shamar Joseph's fiery spell.
Apart from this, Pat Cummins has also become amongst the top 5 captains with most wickets in Tests. The list is led by Pakistan's former captain Imran Khan with 187 wickets, followed by Australia's Richie Benaud (138), West Indies' Gary Sobers (117), and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (116).
Cummins also owned the record of winning most Tests in World Test Championship (WTC) history, surpassing England's captain Ben Stokes tally of 17 in 28 Tests. Cummins has won 18 matches in 30 Tests as captain in WTC history. India's former captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are third and fourth in the list.
Most wickets as captain in Tests
187 - Imran Khan
138 - Richie Benaud
117 - Gary Sobers
116 - Daniel Vettori
115 - Pat Cummins
Most WTC Wins as Captain (games)
18: Pat Cummins (30)*
17: Ben Stokes (28)*
14: Virat Kohli (22)
12: Rohit Sharma (22)
12: Joe Root (32)