ETV Bharat / sports

Pat Cummins Becomes Second Most Successful Australian Bowler In Tests vs India

Pat Cummins Becomes Australian bowler with Second Most In Tests vs India During Pink ball test ( AFP )

Adelaide: Captain Pat Cummins became Australia's second highest wicket-taker against India during the second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Cummins picked up his career's 13th five-wicket in the second innings of the Day-Night test, played with Pink ball. This was his second fifer against India in Tests. He sent KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Harshit Rana back to the dressing room.

With this five-wicket haul, he surpassed left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc's tally of 59 wickets against India in Tests to become the second most successful bowler against the Men in Blue. Cummins now has 60 wickets to his name in 26 innings at an average of 26.00 with best bowling figures of 6/27. He has 4 four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers against India.

Australia's spin great Nathan Lyon leads the list with 123 wickets in 52 Tests.

Meanwhile, Australia continued their dominance in day-night Tests as they won their 12 out of 13 games. Notably, they have won all of their Pink ball Tests played at the Adelaide Oval. The only defeat in a Day-night Test came against West Indies in Gabba, Brisbane earlier this year, courtesy of pacer Shamar Joseph's fiery spell.