PSG’s Ousmane Dembele Beats Lamine Yamal To Secure His Maiden Ballon d'Or Trophy

Hyderabad: Frenchman Ousmane Dembele won his first-ever Ballon d'Or trophy on Monday, September 22. The Paris Saint-Germain star beat Lamine Yamal to bag the award in the ceremony held in Paris. Dembele became the sixth French footballer to receive the award from legendary footballer Ronaldinho.

Karim Benzema was the last French player to win the Ballon d'Or in 2022. Other French players to have won the coveted award in the past include Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre-Papin and Zinedine Zidane

Dembele won the prestigious award thanks to a series of sensational performances, which included guiding his club to the Champions League trophy last season. The 28-year-old saw a revival of his performance in the central role after struggling for form during his stint with FC Barcelona previously. The pacy forward scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists across 49 appearances. His performances helped him win the Ligue 1 Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. Also, the club won the domestic double, Ligue 1, and the Coupe de France, and became the best in Europe.

Demebele said that it is not an individual trophy, but rather a team effort.

“I don't have many words. Look, it’s not easy. It is one of the most significant accomplishments in my career. I also want to thank all the staff at PSG my coach, Luis Enrique, has been amazing with me and has been the most important person in my career. My teammates have been amazing in 2024 and 2025; they have been with me in the bad moments. It is not an individual trophy, it is for us all to win this,” Dembele said in his speech.

