PSG’s Ousmane Dembele Beats Lamine Yamal To Secure His Maiden Ballon d'Or Trophy

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele won his first Ballon d'Or award on September 22 in the ceremony held in Paris.

File Photo: Dembele recives award from Lamine Yamal (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 23, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Frenchman Ousmane Dembele won his first-ever Ballon d'Or trophy on Monday, September 22. The Paris Saint-Germain star beat Lamine Yamal to bag the award in the ceremony held in Paris. Dembele became the sixth French footballer to receive the award from legendary footballer Ronaldinho.

Karim Benzema was the last French player to win the Ballon d'Or in 2022. Other French players to have won the coveted award in the past include Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre-Papin and Zinedine Zidane

Dembele won the prestigious award thanks to a series of sensational performances, which included guiding his club to the Champions League trophy last season. The 28-year-old saw a revival of his performance in the central role after struggling for form during his stint with FC Barcelona previously. The pacy forward scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists across 49 appearances. His performances helped him win the Ligue 1 Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. Also, the club won the domestic double, Ligue 1, and the Coupe de France, and became the best in Europe.

Demebele said that it is not an individual trophy, but rather a team effort.

“I don't have many words. Look, it’s not easy. It is one of the most significant accomplishments in my career. I also want to thank all the staff at PSG my coach, Luis Enrique, has been amazing with me and has been the most important person in my career. My teammates have been amazing in 2024 and 2025; they have been with me in the bad moments. It is not an individual trophy, it is for us all to win this,” Dembele said in his speech.

Ballon d'Or: Men's Top 10

Ousmane Dembele

Lamine Yamal

Vitinha

Mohamed Salah

Raphinha

Achraf Hakimi

Kylian Mbappe

Cole Palmer

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Nuno Mendes

Full list of Ballon d’Or winners (Men)

Ballon d’Or: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kopa Trophy (Best U-21 player): Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Lev Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper): Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Best Coach: Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Best Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Gerd Muller Trophy (Top scorer): Viktor Gykeres (Arsenal)

Full list of Ballon d’Or winners (Women)

Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Copa Trophy (Best U-21 player): Vicky Lopez (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembele win Ballon D'Or Trophy
Bonaparte takes the title from Iniesta (AP) (AP)

Best Goalkeeper (Lev Yashin Trophy): Hannah Hampton (England/Arsenal)

Best Coach (Johan Cruyff Award): Sarina Wiegman (England)

Best Club: Arsenal

Gerd Muller Trophy (Top scorer): Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

