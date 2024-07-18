ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Police Are Sealing Off The Seine River Ahead Of The Olympics Opening Ceremony

By PTI

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

An anti-terrorism perimeter was established along the banks of the River Seine in central Paris, creating a kilometres-long area that is off-limits to Parisians and tourists without a pre-approved pass.

Soldiers patrol on a footbridge over the Seine river ,Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Paris. (AP)

Paris (France): An iron curtain came down across central Paris on Thursday, with the beginning of an Olympic anti-terrorism perimeter along the banks of the River Seine sealing off a kilometers-long (miles-long) area to Parisians and tourists who hadn't applied in advance for a pass.

The words on many lips were QR code, the pass that granted access beyond snaking metal barriers that delineated the security zone set up to protect the Olympic Games' opening ceremony on July 26.

Those with the precious code either on their phones or printed out on pieces of paper passed smoothly past police checkpoints at gaps in the barriers, which are taller than most people.

Those without the code were mostly turned away with no amount of grumbling and cajoling making officers budge. The perimeter went into effect early Thursday morning and will last through the ceremony. As an exception, Paris has decided to hold the opening ceremony on the river rather than in a stadium, like previous host cities. Most of the river security measures will be lifted after the ceremony.

Officers were under instructions to be polite and accommodating as employees on their way to work and others dealt with the perimeter for the first time.

