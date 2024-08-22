India At The Paralympics: History, Debut, Track-Record, Medal Winners And Tally

After a successful and record-breaking Olympics in 2024, the buzz around the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics is also sky-high. With the Paris Paralympics is set commence from August 28, the Indian contingent is getting ready to feature in the world’s greatest sporting platform for differently-abled athletes.
India didn't have a perfect Olympic Games as the Indian contingent had to return without a gold medal as almost six players missed out on a medal by the narrowest margin while one athlete being disqualified from the final. India's aim to cross take their medal tally in double digits remained as dream as they managed to finish with only six medals including five bronze and a silver.
As we are only 7️⃣ days away from #ParisParalympics2024🇫🇷, let's take a moment and remember our para champions who have clinched several🎖️in 7️⃣ different disciplines at the #Paralympics so far🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 21, 2024
Let's hear it out for all the medallists and get ready to cheer for another batch as… pic.twitter.com/WXtCJ4xr13
However, the hopes and expectation will also be huge from India's para-athletes who will look to script history, registering their best-ever medal tally count in the highly anticipated Paris Paralympics 2024. India announced its largest-ever contingent for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, featuring 84 athletes including 32 women. The team will compete in 12 sports, adding para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo. So let’s just delve into the matter and understand, how was India’s performance in the Past.
A delightful interaction with the Indian contingent for @Paralympics. #Cheer4Bharat https://t.co/y3MZ43PGtZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024
India's debut at the Paralympics:
India's journey at the Paralympics began at the 1968 Games, except for the 1976 and 1980 editions. India made its maiden appearance at the Paralympics in 1968 in Tel Aviv, Israel. A total of 10 athletes were sent to the games as part of the Indian contingent, including eight men and two women. India, however, returned home without any medals from the games, but it was the first real experience for India’s para-athletes on the big stage.
How it started <<< How's it going✔️— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 19, 2024
#TokyoParalympics2020. The world witnessed the rise 💹of Indian Paralympic power💪
We never looked back since then. As a new chapter will unfold at #ParisParalympics2024, let's #Cheer4Bharat🇮🇳, and back our para stars.
Let's make this one… pic.twitter.com/5iiFLJL1my
India's track record:
India's performance at their debut Paralympics was forgettable, but four years later at the 1972 Heidelberg Games in Germany, India bagged their first medal at the Paralympics. Para-swimmer Murlikant Petkar registered a world record time of 37.331 seconds to win a gold medal in the 50m freestyle swimming event. Recently, the Kartik Aryan starrer Bollywood movie - Chandu Champion is filmed on Petkar's inspiring story of becoming the Paralympics Champion.
August 16, 2024
It was the only medal earned by India at the Games, which helped them finish at the 24th spot in the overall medal tally from the 42 participating nations. After winning their first gold in 1972, India did not participate in the 1976 and 1980 Games, with their next appearance coming in the 1984 Games. In 1984, Joginder Singh Bedi made history by clinching three medals across three different events.
However, after Bedi's heroics, Indian athletes failed to win a medal till the 2004 Athens Paralympics for its next set of medals. Devendra Jhajharia won gold in the Men's Javelin F44/46 and Rajinder Singh Rahelu won a powerlifting bronze in the 56 kg category in the 2004 Athens Games. The Rio 2016 Paralympics saw India's medal haul reach to four medals, including its first-ever female Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik, who clinched a silver in the F53 shot put event.
Tokyo 2020 was India's strongest performance to date at the Paralympics, securing 19 medals, with five gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals. Notably, the Tokyo edition saw India send its largest-ever contingent, with 54 athletes set to compete across nine different sports.
Here’s a breakdown of India’s medals across the various editions:
|S. No.
|Edition
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|1972 Heidelberg
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|1984 UK/USA
|-
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2004 Athens
|1
|-
|1
|2
|4
|2012 London
|-
|1
|-
|1
|5
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Tokyo 2020
|5
|8
|6
|19
Here’s the full list of Indian Paralympic medal winners:
|S.No.
|Name
|Medal
|Edition
|Sport
|Event
|1
|Murlikant Petkar
|Gold
|1972 Heidelberg
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Freestyle 3
|2
|Bhimrao Kesarkar
|Silver
|1984 UK/USA
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|3
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Silver
|1984 UK/USA
|Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put
|4
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Bronze
|1984 UK/USA
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|5
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Bronze
|1984 UK/USA
|Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw
|6
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Gold
|2004 Athens
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|7
|Rajinder Singh Rahelu
|Bronze
|2004 Athens
|Powerlifting
|Men's 56 kg
|8
|Girisha Nagarajegowda
|Silver
|2012 London
|Para Athletics
|Men's High Jump
|9
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Gold
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Para Athletics
|Men's High Jump
|10
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Gold
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Para Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|11
|Deepa Malik
|Silver
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Para Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|12
|Varun Singh Bhati
|Bronze
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Para Athletics
|Men's High Jump
|13
|Bhavina Patel
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's singles table tennis Class 4
|14
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men’s high jump T47
|15
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Shootin
|Women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1
|16
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|17
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|18
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|19
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F64
|20
|Singhraj Adhana
|Bronze
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol shooting SH1
|21
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's high jump T42
|22
|Sharad Kumar
|Bronze
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's high jump T42
|23
|Praveen Kumar
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Athletics
|Men's high jump T64
|24
|Avani Lekhara
|Bronze
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1
|25
|Harvinder Singh
|Bronze
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Archery
|Men's individual recurve - open archery
|26
|Manish Narwal
|Gold
|Tokyo 2020
|Shooting
|Men's 50m pistol SH1
|27
|Singhraj Adhana
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Shooting
|Men's 50m pistol SH1
|28
|Pramod Bhagat
|Gold
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Badminton
|Men's singles badminton SL3
|29
|Manoj Sarkar
|Bronze
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Badminton
|Men's singles badminton SL3
|30
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Silver
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Badminton
|Men's singles badminton SL4
|31
|Krishna Nagar
|Gold
|Tokyo 2020
|Para Badminton
|Men's singles badminton SH6