ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics: Recovery Centre To Be Available In Games Village, Coordination Group Established

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting to review India's preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics, which will begin on July 26. India will go to the Olympics with 118 athletes and is expected to better its tally than the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where it won seven medals.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has established a Coordination Group to ensure holistic support for athletes and to address any issues that arise during the lead-up and throughout the Paris Olympics 2024. Mandaviya chaired the high-level meeting to review India’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks at a meeting convened to review India's preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics, which are slated from July 26 (PIB)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has established a Coordination Group to ensure holistic support for athletes and to address any issues that arise during the lead-up and throughout the Paris Olympics 2024. Mandaviya chaired the high-level meeting to review India’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday.

According to an official statement, a total of 118 athletes, including 48 women athletes, across 16 sports disciplines will participate in the Paris Olympics. 72 athletes have been qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time. "As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel,” he said.

Mandaviya expressed satisfaction that over 80 per cent of the qualified athletes were already training at various locations in Europe, ensuring they would not encounter acclimatisation issues. For the first time, a Recovery Centre with sports science equipment will be available for Indian athletes at the Games Village. Additionally, India House has been set up at the Park of Nations in Paris, joining 14 other countries, including France, with similar houses. Importantly, all decisions are made with a focus on the athletes' needs and perspectives.

These efforts underscore the dedication to optimising athletes' performance and well-being, demonstrating a strong commitment to their success and achievement, the statement added.

Read more: Paris Olympics 2024 | Viacom 18 Launches Campaign Film Dum Laga Ke… Haisha

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has established a Coordination Group to ensure holistic support for athletes and to address any issues that arise during the lead-up and throughout the Paris Olympics 2024. Mandaviya chaired the high-level meeting to review India’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday.

According to an official statement, a total of 118 athletes, including 48 women athletes, across 16 sports disciplines will participate in the Paris Olympics. 72 athletes have been qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time. "As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel,” he said.

Mandaviya expressed satisfaction that over 80 per cent of the qualified athletes were already training at various locations in Europe, ensuring they would not encounter acclimatisation issues. For the first time, a Recovery Centre with sports science equipment will be available for Indian athletes at the Games Village. Additionally, India House has been set up at the Park of Nations in Paris, joining 14 other countries, including France, with similar houses. Importantly, all decisions are made with a focus on the athletes' needs and perspectives.

These efforts underscore the dedication to optimising athletes' performance and well-being, demonstrating a strong commitment to their success and achievement, the statement added.

Read more: Paris Olympics 2024 | Viacom 18 Launches Campaign Film Dum Laga Ke… Haisha

TAGGED:

GAMES VILLAGERECOVERY CENTREUNION MINISTER FOR SPORTSPARIS OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.