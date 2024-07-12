ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics: Recovery Centre To Be Available In Games Village, Coordination Group Established

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has established a Coordination Group to ensure holistic support for athletes and to address any issues that arise during the lead-up and throughout the Paris Olympics 2024. Mandaviya chaired the high-level meeting to review India’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday.

According to an official statement, a total of 118 athletes, including 48 women athletes, across 16 sports disciplines will participate in the Paris Olympics. 72 athletes have been qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time. "As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel,” he said.

Mandaviya expressed satisfaction that over 80 per cent of the qualified athletes were already training at various locations in Europe, ensuring they would not encounter acclimatisation issues. For the first time, a Recovery Centre with sports science equipment will be available for Indian athletes at the Games Village. Additionally, India House has been set up at the Park of Nations in Paris, joining 14 other countries, including France, with similar houses. Importantly, all decisions are made with a focus on the athletes' needs and perspectives.