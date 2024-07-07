Paris Olympics | Know Which New Sports India Is Making Debut In

Hyderabad: It has been an eventful period for sports enthusiasts around the world as the T20 World Cup concluded in June 2024. Euro 2024 is going on currently with the tournament entering semi-finals while Copa America is also going on with the tournament entering its business end.

But the grand event is yet to come. Paris Olympics are set to commence on July 26 and sports fanatics around the globe will get a treat to watch as multiple disciplines are going to be a part of the quadrennial Games.

India is heading into the Games with around 100 athletes representing the country. But, two disciplines - table tennis and equestrian are going to be crucial from India’s perspective as they will come up with a historic moment for the nation. With a few days to go for the Carnival of Games, we delve into the sports where India will make their debut, the introduction of new disciplines and the changes in a few of the sports.

Sports Where India Will Make Olympic Debut

When India’s table tennis team secured an Olympic quota in the team event it was a moment of joy as they had assured themselves of the maiden Olympic appearance. Both the men's and women's teams exited from the pre-quarterfinals in the World Team Championship FInals and failed to qualify for the Olympics. However, the world rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in March came to the rescue of both teams and they entered the Paris Games.

The men’s Team secured an appearance in Paris with 15th rank while the women’s team advanced by being at the 13th rank. A total of 16 table tennis teams will compete in the men’s and women’s discipline in Paris.

Men’s team: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar; Reserve player: G. Sathiyan

Women’s team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath; Reserve player: Ayhika Mukherjee

Another discipline where India will make its debut is the dressage event in equestrian where Anush Agarwalla beat compatriot Shruti Vora. Agarwalla (with his horse Sir Caramello Old) was consistent in the qualification period which started last year and met the Minimum Eligibility Requirement four times. Also, he had an average score of 67.695 per cent which was better than Vora and so the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) chose him over his compatriot to represent the nation.

Sport to Make Debut in Olympics and Other Changes

Breaking, which is commonly known as breakdancing will be included in the Olympics for the first time in the French capital. It is a style of dance that originated in the Bronx in the 1970s. Over the years, the sport has taken its current shape with robust systems. World championship and a definite scoring system.

The sport debuted in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires and was chosen for the Paris Games. The sport will not make a return to the 2028 Olympics.

16 Men and 16 Women will compete in the Olympics in the discipline. There is also a minor change in Surfing. Instead of being held in the French Capital, the event will take place over 9,000 miles from Paris in Teahupo’o, which is located in the island of Tahiti.

Also, Climbing has returned to the Olympics with a new format. The number of athletes will go up to 68 from 40 and the competition will be split into a couple of events. Paris will feature bouldering and lead a combined event this edition along with the speed event.

In the speed events, two competitors pitted against each other will climb a 15-meter wall side-by-side. The athletes who will be the quickest to climb the wall will be the winner.

In the bouldering event, athletes will be presented with multiple walls and they should reach the finish point of every wall within the allotted time. Points will be deducted for each unsuccessful attempt. In lead, athletes try to climb the highest point of the wall they are presented within a span of six minutes. The further they go, the more points they will receive but the athlete will get only one attempt.