ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics | How Much Prize Money Will Medal Winners Get? Know About Monetary Awards Received By Athletes

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

We are only two days away from witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle around the world. Paris will host the 204 Olympics and so there will be an exhilarating sporting action on the cards. Winning an Olympic medal is a big honour but sports enthusiasts often have the curiosity to know how much the medal winners earn as a monetary reward.

Paris Olympics
The medal winners in Paris Olympics will get different prize monies (AP)

First and foremost, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not award medal winners momentarily. The first three athletes received a medal and the first eight athletes in each event received a diploma.

Olympians usually receive monetary and non-monetary rewards from their countries for winning medals. However, the monetary rewards given by the countries can vary. Also, the Olympians rely on their sporting endeavours, including efforts to land lucrative endorsement deals. Let us go through how each country rewards their athletes for winning a medal.

USA: Under the Olympic & Paralympic Committee committee’s Operation Gold program by USA, the gold medalists receive a sum of $37,500 while the athletes winning silver and bronze medals receive $22,500 and $15,000 respectively. Also, USA Wrestling’s Living The Dream Medal Fund offers $250,000 for gold medalists. The swimmers get $75,000 for earning Olympic Gold from USA Swimming.

Indonesia

According to a report in Reuters, Indonesian shuttlers Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were promised five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house after winning gold medals. The report also mentioned that Rahayu was offered five cows and a house by her district’s head.

Hong Kong

The Hong Kong sports institutes give its athletes prize money based on the rank they are placed at. At the Paris Games, the gold medalists from the country will receive $768,000.

Malaysia

According to a report published by Malay Mail, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh promised a foreign-made car for athletes who will secure a podium finish.

Republic of Kazakhstan

If an athlete brings a medal home from the Olympics, the Republic's Ministry of Culture and

Sports gives them an apartment. Gold medalists get three-room apartments, silver medalists get two-room apartments and bronze medalists get one-room apartments.

Singapore

Singapore's National Olympic Scheme has an incentive scheme to reward Olympic medalists. It awards $1,000,000 to Olympic gold medalists in individual sports. Silver medalists earn $372,000 and the bronze medalists garner $186,000 as a monetary reward.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi athletes awarded karate athlete Tareg Hamedi 5 million riyal after he earned silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He narrowly missed the gold after being disqualified for an illegal kick at the Tokyo Olympics.

India

The Indian government offers Olympic gold medalists INR 75 lacs and silver medalists Rs 50 lacs. Bronze medalists get Rs 10 Lacs.

Russia

In Russia, Olympic Champions are handed 4 million rubles along with expensive foreign cars, apartments, honorary titles and lifetime stipends.

First and foremost, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not award medal winners momentarily. The first three athletes received a medal and the first eight athletes in each event received a diploma.

Olympians usually receive monetary and non-monetary rewards from their countries for winning medals. However, the monetary rewards given by the countries can vary. Also, the Olympians rely on their sporting endeavours, including efforts to land lucrative endorsement deals. Let us go through how each country rewards their athletes for winning a medal.

USA: Under the Olympic & Paralympic Committee committee’s Operation Gold program by USA, the gold medalists receive a sum of $37,500 while the athletes winning silver and bronze medals receive $22,500 and $15,000 respectively. Also, USA Wrestling’s Living The Dream Medal Fund offers $250,000 for gold medalists. The swimmers get $75,000 for earning Olympic Gold from USA Swimming.

Indonesia

According to a report in Reuters, Indonesian shuttlers Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were promised five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house after winning gold medals. The report also mentioned that Rahayu was offered five cows and a house by her district’s head.

Hong Kong

The Hong Kong sports institutes give its athletes prize money based on the rank they are placed at. At the Paris Games, the gold medalists from the country will receive $768,000.

Malaysia

According to a report published by Malay Mail, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh promised a foreign-made car for athletes who will secure a podium finish.

Republic of Kazakhstan

If an athlete brings a medal home from the Olympics, the Republic's Ministry of Culture and

Sports gives them an apartment. Gold medalists get three-room apartments, silver medalists get two-room apartments and bronze medalists get one-room apartments.

Singapore

Singapore's National Olympic Scheme has an incentive scheme to reward Olympic medalists. It awards $1,000,000 to Olympic gold medalists in individual sports. Silver medalists earn $372,000 and the bronze medalists garner $186,000 as a monetary reward.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi athletes awarded karate athlete Tareg Hamedi 5 million riyal after he earned silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He narrowly missed the gold after being disqualified for an illegal kick at the Tokyo Olympics.

India

The Indian government offers Olympic gold medalists INR 75 lacs and silver medalists Rs 50 lacs. Bronze medalists get Rs 10 Lacs.

Russia

In Russia, Olympic Champions are handed 4 million rubles along with expensive foreign cars, apartments, honorary titles and lifetime stipends.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OLYMPICS PRIZE MONEYINDIAN ATHLETES OLYMPICSPARIS OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.