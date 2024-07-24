ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics | How Much Prize Money Will Medal Winners Get? Know About Monetary Awards Received By Athletes

First and foremost, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not award medal winners momentarily. The first three athletes received a medal and the first eight athletes in each event received a diploma.

Olympians usually receive monetary and non-monetary rewards from their countries for winning medals. However, the monetary rewards given by the countries can vary. Also, the Olympians rely on their sporting endeavours, including efforts to land lucrative endorsement deals. Let us go through how each country rewards their athletes for winning a medal.

USA: Under the Olympic & Paralympic Committee committee’s Operation Gold program by USA, the gold medalists receive a sum of $37,500 while the athletes winning silver and bronze medals receive $22,500 and $15,000 respectively. Also, USA Wrestling’s Living The Dream Medal Fund offers $250,000 for gold medalists. The swimmers get $75,000 for earning Olympic Gold from USA Swimming.

Indonesia

According to a report in Reuters, Indonesian shuttlers Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were promised five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house after winning gold medals. The report also mentioned that Rahayu was offered five cows and a house by her district’s head.

Hong Kong

The Hong Kong sports institutes give its athletes prize money based on the rank they are placed at. At the Paris Games, the gold medalists from the country will receive $768,000.

Malaysia

According to a report published by Malay Mail, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh promised a foreign-made car for athletes who will secure a podium finish.

Republic of Kazakhstan