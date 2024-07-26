Paris Olympics | Boxing Draws Out; Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain To Face Tough Challenge

France (Paris): The draw for boxing in the Paris Olympics 2024 was released on Thursday and the Indian women's boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain were handed a tough draw. Nikhat will lock horns against Germany’s Maxi Cloetzer in the round of 32 in the women’s 50 kg event. According to the brackets of the draw, the two-time world champion might be up against reigning Asian Games champion China's Wu Yu in the round of 16.

Lovlina’s path to glory isn’t easy either. She will square off against Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the women’s 75 kg category. She might then lead into a quarter-final clash against China's Li Qian.

Nikhat's probable opponent Wu Yu is the top-seeded boxer in her category and is also the reigning world champion in the 52 kg. In case Nikhat overcomes the Chinese challenge, she will then face Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat or Uzbekistan's Sabina Bobokulova in the quarter-finals. Nikhat conceded a loss against Bobokulova in the Strandja Memorial final played earlier this year. Also, Raksat had beaten Nikhat in the semi-final of the Asian Games last year.

Jasmine Lamborai will kick off her Olympic campaign with a fixture against Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines, the silver medalist from Tokyo 2020 in the women’s 57 kg category. Registering a victory will set Jasmine’s meeting with third-seeded Amina Zidani of France in the next round.

Asian Games bronze medalist, Preeti Pawar was drawn against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the round of 32 in the draws released. Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev have received byes in their opening bouts. However, Amit will draw swords against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in his opening bout while Nishant Dev will be up against Jose Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador.

The boxing events will start with the preliminary rounds on July 27 at the Arena Paris Nord.