All You Need To Know About Paris Olympics: Events, Schedule, Venues, Participants And India's Contingent

The most awaited Paris Olympics 2024 are knocking on the doors and the sports fever is on a high with fans buzzing with excitement to witness the best in the business taking on each other for a podium finish. With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 being played behind closed doors due to a COVID pandemic, the upcoming Summer Games will bring huge zeal, and it looks like Paris 2024 — or, to give it its official name, the XXXIII Olympiad — could end up being record-breaking event ever. Here’s what you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a nutshell

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to commence from July 26 and would end on August 11. There are 329 events in 45 disciplines across 32 sports, with over 10,000 athletes from 184 nations participating. Breakdancing is making its first appearance at the Games this year.

Paris 2024 Olympics Schedule

The Olympics will kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, and the Games go on until Sunday, August 11, ending with the closing ceremony. This opening ceremony will take place on the Seine between the Pont d'Austerlitz and the Pont d'Iéna, for the first time the opening ceremony will not be held in the stadium.

However, fans can enjoy soccer, rugby sevens, archery and handball from a couple of days before (July 24) the official opening ceremony on July 26.

Sporting Events

Athletes will be competing for a total of 329 gold medals across 32 sports. Breakdancing is making its debut while skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing are notching their second Olympic appearance. India is participating in 15 disciplines and around 100 athletes will compete for the medals.

List of Sports and Events:

Aquatics: Two events each in artistic swimming, diving, marathon swimming, water polo while 35 in regular swimming.

Archery: Five events.

Athletics: 48 events.

Badminton: Five events.

Basketball: Two 5-on-5 and two 3-on-3 events.

Boxing: 13 events.

Breaking: Two events.

Canoeing: Six slalom and 10 sprint events.

Cycling: Two BMX freestyle, two BMX racing, two mountain biking, four road cycling and 12 track cycling events.

Equestrian: Two events each in dressage, eventing and jumping.

Fencing: 12 events.

Field hockey: Two events.

Football, aka soccer: Two events.

Golf: Two events.

Gymnastics: 14 artistic gymnastics, two rhythmic gymnastics and two trampoline events.

Handball: Two events.

Judo: 15 events.

Modern pentathlon: Two events.

Rowing: 14 events.

Rugby sevens: Two events.

Sailing: 10 events.

Shooting: 15 events.

Skateboarding: Four events.

Sport climbing: Four events.

Surfing: Two events.

Table tennis: Five events.

Taekwondo: Eight events.

Tennis: Five events.

Triathlon: Three events.

Volleyball: Two in regular volleyball and two in beach volleyball.

Weightlifting: 10 events.

Wrestling: 12 events in freestyle and six in Greco-Roman.

The competitions vary with every game. As the Disciplines are split into the female and male categories, every sport has at least two events. Sports with odd numbers of events have one or more competitions designated for men or women only.

India’s Contingent and their Events

Athletics

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Men’s 20km Race walk: Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht

Women’s 20km Race walk: Priyanka Goswami

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary

Women’s 5000m: Parul Chaudhary

Men’s Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena

Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay: Akshdeep Singh & Priyanka Goswami

Men’s 4x400m Relay: Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh

Women’s 4x400m Relay: Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan

Women’s 400m: Kiran Pahal

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji

Women’s Shot Put: Abha Khatua

Women’s Javelin Throw: Annu Rani

Men’s High Jump: Sarvesh Kushare

Men’s Triple Jump: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel

Men’s Shot Put: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Men’s Long Jump: Jeswin Aldrin

Archery

Men’s Archery: 3 (Dhiraj, Tarundeep, Pravin)

Women’s Archery: 3 (Deepika, Ankita, Bhajan)

Boxing

Women’s 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain

Women’s 54kg: Preeti Pawar

Women’s 50kg: Nikhat Zareen

Men’s 51kg: Amit Panghal

Men’s 71kg: Nishant Dev

Women’s 57kg: Jasmine Lamboria

Shooting

Men’s 10m Air Rifle – 2

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – 2

Men’s Trap – 1

Women’s 10m Air Rifle – 2

Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – 2

Women’s Trap – 2

Men’s 10m Air Pistol – 2

Women’s 10m Air Pistol – 2

Women’s 25m Pistol – 2

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – 2

Men’s Skeet – 1

Women’s Skeet – 2

Wrestling

Women’s 53kg – Antim Panghal

Women’s 50kg – Vinesh Phogat

Women’s 57kg – Anshu Malik

Women’s 68kg – Nisha Dahiya

Women’s 76 kg – Reetika

Men’s 57kg – Aman Sherawat

Hockey

The Men's Hockey team has qualified. 16 players will represent India at the Paris Olympics, 2024.

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan qualified for the ILCA7 event in Sailing. Nethra Kumanan qualified in the ILCA6 event through an emerging nation’s program.

Equestrian

India has achieved one quota in Individual Dressage events.

Table Tennis

Both Indian Men’s & Women’s teams qualified for Paris 2024. This means India will also get 2 quotas each in Men’s & Women’s Singles events.

Badminton

The following players have qualified for Paris 2024 in Badminton.

Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles: SatwikSairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles: Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Castro

Rowing

Balraj Panwar secured a quota in Men’s Single Sculls event.

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu qualified for the Paris Olympics in the Women’s 49 kg category.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles: Rohan Bopanna

Men’s Singles: Sumit Nagal

Golf

Men’s Event: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar

Women’s Event: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar

Judo

Women’s 78+kg event: Tulika Maan

Swimming

India got 2 universality places in Swimming:

Srihari Natraj: Men’s 100m backstroke

Dhinidhi Desinghu: Women’s 200m freestyle

India’s Schedule Discipline Wise

Archery

25 July: Women’s Qualification (1 pm), Men’s Qualification (5:45 pm)

28 July: Women’s Team Round of 16 to Finals (1 pm – 9 pm)

29 July: Men’s Team Round of 16 to Finals (1 pm – 9 pm)

30 July: Women’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32 (3:30 pm – 11 pm), Men’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32 (3:30 pm – 11 pm)

31 July: Women’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32 (3:30 pm – 11 pm), Men’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32 (3:30 pm – 11 pm)

1 August: Women’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32 (1 pm – 8:30 pm), Men’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32 (1 pm – 8:30 pm)

2 August: Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals (1 pm – 8:30 pm)

3 August: Women’s Individual Round of 16 to Finals (1 pm – 6:30 pm)

4 August: Men’s Individual Round of 16 to Finals (1 pm – 6:30 pm)

Athletics

1 August: Men’s 20km Race Walk (11 am), Women’s 20km Race Walk (12:50 pm)

2 August: Men’s Shot Put Qualification (11:40 PM)

3 August: Men’s Shot Put Final (11:05 PM)

4 August: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (1:35 pm), Men’s Long Jump Qualification (2:30 PM)

5 August: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (10:30 pm), Women’s 5000m Final

6 August: Men’s Javelin Throw qualification (1:50 pm), Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s Long Jump Final (11:50 PM)

7 August: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (11 am), Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 (1:45 PM), Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification (1:55 pm), Men’s High Jump Qualification (1:35 PM), Men’s Triple Jump Qualification (1:35 PM)

8 August: Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage (2 pm), Women’s Shot Put qualification (1:55 pm)

9 August: Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 (2:10 pm), Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 (2:35 pm), Women’s 100m Hurdles SF (3:30 PM), Women’s Shot Put Final (11:10 PM), Men’s Triple Jump Final (11:40 PM)

10 August: Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Hurdles Final (11:15 PM), Women’s Javelin Throw Final (11:10 PM), Men’s High Jump Final (10:40 PM)

Badminton

27 July – 31 July: Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage (12:30 pm – 1:30 am)

1 August: Men’s & Women’s Doubles QF (12 pm – 6 pm), Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16 (5:30 pm – 12 am)

2 August: Women’s Doubles SF (12 pm onwards), Men’s Doubles SF (2:20 PM onwards), Men’s Singles QF (9 pm onwards)

3 August: Women’s Singles QF (12 pm onwards), Women’s Doubles Medal matches (6:30 PM onwards)

4 August: Women’s Singles SF (12 pm onwards), Men’s Singles SF (2:20 PM onwards), Men’s Doubles Medal matches (6:30 PM onwards)

5 August: Women's Singles medal matches (1:15 PM onwards), Men’s Singles medal matches (6 pm onwards)

Boxing

27-30 July: Round of 32 & Round of 16 Prelims

31 July – 11 August: QF to Finals



Details are scheduled to be shared on the day of competition.

Equestrian

30 July: Dressage Individual Day 1

31 July: Dressage Individual Day 2

4 August: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Field Hockey

27 July: India v New Zealand – 9 pm

29 July: India v Argentina – 4:15 pm

30 July: India v Ireland – 4:45 pm

1 August: India v Belgium – 1:30 pm

2 August: India v Australia – 4:45 pm

4 August: Men’s QF (1:30 pm onwards)

6 August: Men’s SF (5:30 pm onwards)

8 August: Men’s medal matches (5:30 pm onwards)

Golf

1 August: Men’s Round 1 (12:30 pm onwards)

2 August: Men’s Round 2 (12:30 pm onwards)

3 August: Men’s Round 3 (12:30 pm onwards)

4 August: Men’s Round 4 (12:30 pm onwards)

7 August: Women’s Round 1 (12:30 pm onwards)

8 August: Women’s Round 2 (12:30 pm onwards)

9 August: Women’s Round 3 (12:30 pm onwards)

10 August: Women’s Round 4 (12:30 pm onwards)

Judo

1 August: Women’s 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals (1:30 pm onwards)

Rowing

27 July: Men’s Single Sculls Heats (12:30 pm onwards)

28 July: Men’s Single Sculls Repechage (1 pm onwards)

29 July: Men’s Single Sculls SF E/F (1 pm onwards)

30 July: Men’s Single Sculls QF (1 pm onwards)

31 July: Men’s Single Sculls SF C/D (1:20 pm onwards)

1 August: Men’s Single Sculls SF A/B (1:20 pm onwards)

2 August: Men’s Single Sculls F (1 pm)

Sailing

1-5 August: Men’s Dinghy Race 1-10

6 August: Men’s Dinghy medal race

1-5 August: Women’s Dinghy Race 1-10

6 August: Women’s Dinghy medal race

Shooting

27 July: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification (12:30 pm onwards), 10m Air Rifle medal matches ( 2 pm onwards), 10m Air Pistol qualification (2 pm onwards), 10m Air Pistol qualification (4 pm onwards)

28 July: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification (12:45 pm), 10m Air Pistol Men’s Final (1 pm), 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification (2:45 pm), 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final (3:30 pm)

29 July: Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 1 (12:30 pm), 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification (12:45 pm), 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final (1 pm), 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final (3:30 pm)

30 July: Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2 (1 pm), Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1 (1 pm), 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team medal matches (1 pm onwards), Trap Men’s Final (7 pm)

31 July: 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men’s Qualification (12:30 pm), Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 2 (12:30 pm), Trap Women’s Final (7 pm)

1 August: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final (1 pm), 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Women’s Qualification (3:30 pm)

2 August: Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1 (12:30 pm), 25m Pistol Women’s Qual. Precision (12:30 pm), 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final (1 pm)

3 August: Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2 (1 pm), Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1 (1 pm), 25m Pistol Women’s Final (1 pm), Skeet Men’s Final ( 7 pm)

4 August: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qual-Stage 1 (12:30 pm), Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2 (1 pm), Skeet Women’s Final ( 7 pm)

5 August: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification (12:30 pm), 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final (1 pm), Skeet Mixed Team medal match (6:30 pm)

Swimming

28 July: Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats (2:30 PM), Men’s 100m Backstroke SF, Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats (2:30 PM), Women’s 200m Freestyle SF

29 July: Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

Table Tennis

27 July: Men’s & Women’s Singles Prelims and Round of 64 (6:30 pm onwards)

28 July: Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64 (1:30 pm onwards)

29 July: Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64 & Round of 32 (1:30 pm onwards)

30 July: Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32 (1:30 pm onwards)

31 July: Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16 (6:30 pm onwards)

1 August: Men’s & Women’s Singles QF (1:30 pm onwards)

2 August: Men’s & Women’s Singles SF (5 pm onwards)

3 August: Women’s Singles medal matches (5 pm onwards)

4 August: Men’s Singles medal matches (5 pm onwards)

5 August: Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16 (1:30 pm onwards)

6 August: Men’s & Women’s Team QF (6:30 pm onwards)

7 August: Men’s & Women’s Team QF, Men’s Team SF (1:30 pm onwards)

8 August: Men’s & Women’s SF (1:30 pm onwards)

9-10 August: Men’s & Women’s Team medal matches (1:30 pm onwards)

Tennis

27 & 28 July: Men’s Singles & Men’s Doubles 1st Round (3:30 pm onwards)

29 July: Men’s Singles & Men’s Doubles 2nd Round (3:30 pm onwards)

30 July: Men’s Singles Round 2 & Men’s Doubles 3rd Round (3:30 pm onwards)

31 July: Men’s Singles Round 3 & Men’s Doubles SF (3:30 pm onwards)

1 August: Men’s Singles QF (3:30 pm onwards)

2 August: Men’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles medal matches (3:30 pm onwards)

3 August: Men’s Singles medal matches (3:30 pm onwards)

Weightlifting

7 August: Women’s 49 kg (11 pm onwards)

Wrestling

5 August: Women’s 68 kg Round of 16 & QF

6 August: Women’s 68 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 50 kg Round of 16 & QF

7 August: Women’s 50 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 53 kg Round of 16 & QF

8 August: Women’s 57 kg Round of 16 & QF, Women’s 53 kg SF to medal matches, Men’s 57 kg Round of 16 & QF

9 August: Women’s 57 kg SF to medal matches, Men’s 57 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 62 kg Round of 16 & QF

10 August: Women’s 76 kg Round of 16 & QF, Women’s 62 kg SF to medal matches

11 August: Women’s 76 kg SF to medal matches

Which countries are participating?

In total, 184 countries are participating in the Paris Olympics, with approximately 10,500 athletes taking part. Several countries are sending one athlete, while the United States of America leads the tally with 588.

Apart from the athletes from these 184 countries, Russia and Belarus are sending 45 athletes, who will be competing as "Individual Neutral Athletes" as both countries are suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Where are the Paris Olympic venues?

The Paris Olympics will be using 35 venues in all. Most are in or around Paris, but there are also few other venues that will be hosting different sports. In Lille, Vaires-sur-Marne, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Nice, Nantes and Châteauroux are the other places. These are early-round soccer or nautical events.

The surfing event will be held in Tahiti, which is part of French Polynesia, almost 10,000 miles away from the rest of the events.