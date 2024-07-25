Paris Olympics: After Women's Archery Team, India Men's Team Secures Direct Entry In Quarterfinals

Paris (France): India men's archery team featuring Bommadevara Dhiraj, Rai Tarundeep and Jadhav Praveen Ramesh on July 25, Thursday secured a direct entry in the quarterfinals through the ranking round of the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 archery team event. India further secured the fifth rank in the mixed-team event.
The top four in the team standings directly advance to the quarterfinals, while those ending between fifth to 12th play the Round of 16 fixtures. The mixed team score is determined by summing the best individual score from the women's and men's individual event.
The trio finished the ranking event at the third spot, which means they will not feature in the same pool as the invincible Koreans in the next round. Now, both the Indian teams need just two wins for securing Olympics medals. India scored 2013 points with 31 bullseyes and 95 ten's (10's) on the day in the event, behind the Republic of Korea (2049), and France (2025) respectively. India's mixed team finished at the fifth position with 1347 points. Dhiraj got 681 while Ankita scored 666 earlier in the day.
Dhiraj, the world cup bronze-medallist, who defeated Tokyo Olympics silver winner Mauro Nespoli in Antalya, lived up to the expectations by finishing fourth in the individual round. Dhiraj Bommadevara finished fourth in the men's ranking round. He amassed 681 points including 39 ten's (10's) and 14 bullseyes.
Tarundeep (14th) collected 674 points that comprised 31 ten's (10's) and nine bullseyes while Pravin (39th) accumulated 658 points with the help of 25 ten's (10's) and eight bullseyes.