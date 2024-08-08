ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Don't Have More Strength Now': Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement After Disqualification

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from the sport after a disappointing disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old Phogat, who had been competing in the 50 Kg category, was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight just before her gold medal bout on Wednesday. This setback led her to declare that she no longer has the strength to continue wrestling.

Phogat took to social media platform X to share her decision, expressing deep regret and emotional turmoil. In a poignant message directed at her mother, Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

She continued, "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

The disqualification came after a challenging period where Phogat faced severe dehydration from extreme measures taken to lose weight. She has spent significant time at a polyclinic inside the Games village due to dehydration, which was a result of rigorous weight-cutting practices, including fasting, fluid restriction, and sleepless nights.