Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Don't Have More Strength Now': Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement After Disqualification

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from the sport after a disappointing disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old Phogat, who had been competing in the 50 Kg category, was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight just before her gold medal bout on Wednesday. This setback led her to declare that she no longer has the strength to continue wrestling.
Phogat took to social media platform X to share her decision, expressing deep regret and emotional turmoil. In a poignant message directed at her mother, Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."
She continued, "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."
The disqualification came after a challenging period where Phogat faced severe dehydration from extreme measures taken to lose weight. She has spent significant time at a polyclinic inside the Games village due to dehydration, which was a result of rigorous weight-cutting practices, including fasting, fluid restriction, and sleepless nights.
Phogat had hoped to overturn her disqualification by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), requesting to be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Phogat in the semifinals.
The CAS, an ad-hoc division established to resolve Olympic disputes, is expected to review her appeal shortly. Cuban wrestler Lopez, who replaced Phogat in the Final, lost to American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, who won the gold medal.
Despite Phogat's appeal, the International governing body for wrestling, United World Wrestling (UWW), has stated that the current weight-in rules will not be altered retrospectively. UWW President Nenad Lalovis expressed sympathy towards Phogat's situation but clarified that any rule changes would not affect the current competition.
Phogat, a three-time Olympian, had already made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. Prior to her disqualification, she was assured of at least a silver medal. In her career, Vinesh has won gold medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, cementing her status as one of India's top wrestlers.