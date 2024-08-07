Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: This Is What Vinesh Phogat Tells To Her Indian Coaches

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Indian contingent's Medical Officer Reveals What Exactly Happened With Vinesh Overnight

Indian contingent's Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala revealed what actually happened after her semi-final bout on Tuesday night. She also explained what medical measures and what kind of action was taken over the night to reduce her weight.

"Wrestlers usually participate in weight categories, less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with their less stronger opponents. The process of weight cut prior to the weigh-ins in the morning involves calculated restrictions of food and water and besides this, the athletes need to sweat and that sweating is done with sauna and with exercise. Now this weight cut has the benefit of putting you into a lighter weight category, but thus causes weakness and energy depletion and this is counterproductive to participation," said Dinshaw.

"So, thereafter going for some amount of energy reservation with limited water and energy foods is usually given after the weigh-in. The nutritionist which is done is athlete-specific and Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is about 1.5 kilograms total over the day which gives enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes there is also a factor of a rebound weight gain following a competition. Now Vinesh had three bouts, and hence to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given," the Indian contingent's Chief Medical Officer added.

"We found that her post-participation weight was increased enough for the normal and the coaches initiated the normal process of weight cut that she has always employed with Vinesh. This is something that worked with him for a long time, he felt confident that this could be achieved and over the night we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. However, in the morning we found that despite all our efforts, she was over 100gm to compete in the 50kg category and hence she was disqualified. We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night including cutting off their hair and shortening her hair and despite all of this, we couldn't make it to that 50 kg weight category," he added.

"Following this disqualification as a precautionary measure Vinesh was administered some intravenous fluids just to avoid dehydration and typically we get a few blood tests done just to make sure that everything is normal, so this procedure is going on at the local Olympic hospital here. All of Vinish's parameters during this weightcut were normal and throughout this process, she was perfectly normal. Vinish just interacted with IOA president PT Usha and mentioned that although she was physically and perfectly normal, she is disappointed that this is her third Olympics and she had to be disqualified."