Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: This Is What Vinesh Phogat Tells To Her Indian Coaches

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 7, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Updated : Aug 7, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

Indian contingent suffered a massive blow to their chances on the Wednesday in the Paris Olympics as Vinesh Phogat turned out to be overweight during her wight-in. Vinesh's weight took a jump of 2kg on Tuesday night but she tried jogging and cycling to trim down the weight. However, the wrestler still failed to cut down her weight up to the required limit and was found overweight by 100 grams during the weigh-in.
LIVE FEED

8:58 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: It's part of the game, Say Vinesh Phogat Tto Her Indian Coaches

"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics. "It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

"Several IOA officials were also there to meet her," Dahiya added.

8:19 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Opposition MPs Criticise Government For Money Spent On Vinesh Phogat's Training

The opposition MPs on Wednesday criticised the mention of the amount spent by the government on training of wrestler Vinesh Phogat while making a statement on her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. The reaction came soon after Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that a total financial assistance of ₹70,45,775 was given for the Paris Olympic cycle.

7:57 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Wrestling Federation Of India Appeals For Reconsideration

PT Usha said that the Wrestling Federation of India has appealed for reconsideration. The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh, and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner.

7:19 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: PT Usha Provide Huge Update On Vinesh Phogat

Indian Olympics Association's Cheif PT Usha gave a huge updated on the disqualified wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she met her in the polyclinic at Olympic village in Paris.

"I met Vinesh. She is fine. She is physically and medically fine, but a little bit disappointed. Her support staff and all our staff were with her to reduce her weight. They were trying their best..," she said.

5:29 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: We Want To Become 'Vishwa Guru', But IOA Didn't Raise Objection, Says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout, home on Wednesday and questioned why didn't the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) raise any objection?

"We are sad," Mann said while referring to Vinesh's disqualification from the Paris Olympics. "Whose fault is this?" he asked on her disqualification. I do not want to link it with politics. I am a sports lover and I do not want any politics in it... But tell me our Indian Olympic Association members, who have gone there, for what work they have gone... Why did they not raise this issue and should have asked for one more chance?" he added while addressing the media.

"What is happening? We want to become 'Vishwa Guru', but the Indian Olympic Association did not object even for once. It is the job of her coach or physiotherapists to ensure what should be eaten before the match and what should be eaten before going to sleep," said Mann.

5:25 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Vinesh Always Been Beacon Of Hope & Pride For India, Says Kiren Rijiju

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, consoled Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification.

"Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you've always been a beacon of hope & pride for India. Today's setback is a tough pill to swallow, but it's in these moments that your true strength shines. Your resilience has always been your greatest ally. I remember watching your journey, filled with unwavering dedication. We believe in you, Vinesh. India stands with you, cheering you on every step of the way," Rijiju wrote on X.

5:22 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: What Is UWW's Reaction On Matter

The United World Wrestling (UWW) technical delegate said that since Vinesh Phogat failed the second-day weigh-in, the Indian wrestler will get replaced by her semi-final opponent. According to article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the semi-final, the delegate said in a statement. "Therefore, Guzman Lopez Yusneylis will compete against the USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final which will played on Thursday night.

4:55 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Not Vinesh's Fault Here, Need Probe To Know How Her Weight Increased, Says WFI President

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification asserted that it's not Vinesh's fault rather the probe should be done to understand how her weight has increased. He also revealed that he received a call from officials and he had asked them to give Vinesh some time to relax.

"I received a call in the morning and I was told that Vinesh Phogat was overweight by 100 grams. I requested the officials to give (Vinesh) some time and some relaxation, but it was denied. The entire country was expecting a gold medal but she was disqualified due to her weight. I hope God will give her strength, and the entire nation is with her," said Sanjay Singh to PTI.

"I have held a conversation with IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and UWW (United World Wrestling), and asked them for some relaxation. I don't think Vinesh is at fault here. She was performing wonderfully, and the entire responsibility here is of her coach and the supporting staff. A probe should be done on how her weight increased. I urge the central government to take strict action against them (the coach and the supporting staff)," he added.

4:12 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Indian contingent's Medical Officer Reveals What Exactly Happened With Vinesh Overnight

Indian contingent's Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala revealed what actually happened after her semi-final bout on Tuesday night. She also explained what medical measures and what kind of action was taken over the night to reduce her weight.

"Wrestlers usually participate in weight categories, less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with their less stronger opponents. The process of weight cut prior to the weigh-ins in the morning involves calculated restrictions of food and water and besides this, the athletes need to sweat and that sweating is done with sauna and with exercise. Now this weight cut has the benefit of putting you into a lighter weight category, but thus causes weakness and energy depletion and this is counterproductive to participation," said Dinshaw.

"So, thereafter going for some amount of energy reservation with limited water and energy foods is usually given after the weigh-in. The nutritionist which is done is athlete-specific and Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is about 1.5 kilograms total over the day which gives enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes there is also a factor of a rebound weight gain following a competition. Now Vinesh had three bouts, and hence to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given," the Indian contingent's Chief Medical Officer added.

"We found that her post-participation weight was increased enough for the normal and the coaches initiated the normal process of weight cut that she has always employed with Vinesh. This is something that worked with him for a long time, he felt confident that this could be achieved and over the night we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. However, in the morning we found that despite all our efforts, she was over 100gm to compete in the 50kg category and hence she was disqualified. We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night including cutting off their hair and shortening her hair and despite all of this, we couldn't make it to that 50 kg weight category," he added.

"Following this disqualification as a precautionary measure Vinesh was administered some intravenous fluids just to avoid dehydration and typically we get a few blood tests done just to make sure that everything is normal, so this procedure is going on at the local Olympic hospital here. All of Vinish's parameters during this weightcut were normal and throughout this process, she was perfectly normal. Vinish just interacted with IOA president PT Usha and mentioned that although she was physically and perfectly normal, she is disappointed that this is her third Olympics and she had to be disqualified."

IOA Chief PT Usha and Indian contingent's Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala (ANI)

4:06 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: I Met Vinesh Phogat At Olympic Village Polyclinic, Says PT Usha

On Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha says, "Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation Of India has applied UWW & it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements." The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of this contingent remains high. We are asure all Indians we stand with Vinesh and the Indian contingent.

3:57 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Wrestling Weigh-in Rules Explained As Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympic Final

As per the IOC guidelines, the weigh-ins take place in the morning for wrestlers before their matches. The whole competition is completed within two days for each weight category while wrestlers are tasked to make the weight on two days of repechage and final events to appear. The wrestlers can get on the scale as many times during the window. Grapplers are also examined for contagious diseases. The weigh-ins last 15 minutes for athletes competing on Day 2.

3:51 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Vinesh Found Ineligible To Headline Final, Was 100 Gram Overweight, Says IOC

Vinesh Phogat, who became the Indian female wrestler to storm into the Olympic final of wrestling event, has been disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final after she was found ineligible to headline the final bout as she was found 100 gram overweight during the weigh-in today.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

3:43 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Vinesh's Extraordinary Feats At Olympics Have Thrilled Every Indian, Says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that wrestler Vinesh Phogat's "extraordinary feats" at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and made the country proud.

"Vinesh Phogat's extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud. Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future," Murmu said in a post on X.

"Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future," the President added in post.

3:34 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: PM Modi Asks IOA Chief PT Usha To Explore All Options To Avoid Disqualification

According to the sources, PM Modi has also asked for first-hand information from the International Olympic Association (IOA) regarding the whole issue and gave an order to explore all the possible options to resolve the issue, requesting PT Usha to file a protest if that helps the case for the Indian wrestler.

3:34 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: 'We Are All Rooting For You': PM Modi Condoles Vinesh Phogat After Disqualifcation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out in support of the Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and encouraged her to come back stronger in the future. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi uploaded on his 'X' handle.

3:34 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: 'Our Wishes & Support Are Always With Vinesh', Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the setback suffered by wrestler Vinesh Phogat has certainly broken the hopes of millions of Indians and our support is with her.

"Vinesh Phogat's setback in the Olympics has certainly broken the hopes of millions of Indians. She has a brilliant sporting career, shining with the glory of defeating the world champion. This misfortune is merely an exception in her trailblazing career, from which I am sure she will bounce back to be the winner she always is. Our best wishes and support are always with her," Shah wrote on X.

3:33 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez Replaces Disqualified In Olympic Final

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Olympic Games, replaced the disqualified Indian in the 50kg category final against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

"Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final," the Paris Games organising committee said in a statement. "Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become Bronze Medal Match," it added.

3:33 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Uncle Mahavir Phogat breaks down; says exception coule have been made

Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat has said that the wrestlers are usually allowed to play if they weigh above 50 or 100 grams more than their weight category. He also expressed confidence that Vinesh will bring a medal in the next Olympics.

3:33 PM, 7 Aug 2024 (IST)

Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Disqualification Live: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From For Being Overweight

Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics as a result of weighing a few grams over 50 kg on Wednesday morning. She was found ineligible to compete during the weigh-in on the day of the final. The 29-year-old was roughly 100 grams over the permissible limits and as a result she was disqualified from the bout.

