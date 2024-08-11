Paris Olympics 2024 | Wait Gets Longer For Vinesh Phogat: CAS Decision On Appeal To Come On This Date Now

Paris: The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will take some more time to deliberate on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final of the Olympic Games and will announce its decision only on August 13.

The 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday. The much-anticipated verdict on her appeal was earlier due to be announced this evening. However, in a chaotic turn of events, the Indian Olympic Association first stated that the verdict would be out on Sunday before issuing a clarification to say that the outcome would be known only on August 13.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA statement read. "The reference to August 11 in the earlier communication sent by me was to the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator," it added.

The body apologised for "the confusion and inconvenience caused". The Games will close on Sunday with a ceremony at Stade de France, which was the venue for track and field events. The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, had accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster on Friday.

The Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification. American Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold after defeating Lopez in the title clash. Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

Crestfallen after being disqualified, the wold championships bronze-medallist announced her retirement on social media. The United World Wrestling has already made it clear that it was not in favour of making an exception for her although it could consider reforms in rules at a later time. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach held a similar view. India signed off with six medals at the Games, one silver and five bronze, two of which came from pistol shooter Manu Bhaker. The lone silver was snared by Neeraj Chopra, who was the defending champion in men's javelin throw.

Neeraj, Japanese Olympic champ offer support

As she waits for the verdict, Vinesh continued to find support from fellow athletes with Neeraj Chopra asking people to remember her contribution even if she does not get a favourable decision.

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," the 26-year-old Chopra told reporters at 'India House' after a felicitation by IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.

"Today people might say that she is our champion but they will forget after a few days. Agar aisa na hota, a medal wouldn't have mattered. So, I hope she gets the medal. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country," he said. Japanese Olympic champion Rei Higuchi also offered his support to the Indian. Higuchi, the gold-medallist in men's 57kg freestyle event, was eliminated from the qualifiers of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago for being overweight by just 50gm.

He eventually even lost a playoff bout and could not compete in his home Olympics despite being highly rated even at that time. "I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest," Higuchi, who defeated India's Aman Sehrawat in the 57kg freestyle category semifinals en route his gold, wrote on X while commenting on Vinesh's retirement announcement.