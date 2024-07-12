Paris Olympics 2024 | Viacom 18 Launches Campaign Film Dum Laga Ke… Haisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Viacom18, the official broadcast and digital partner for Paris 2024, launched its campaign film ‘Dum Laga Ke… Haisha’, promising an Olympics like never seen before. It has also announced the biggest and most immersive Olympics presentation yet in India, with 20 concurrent feeds and a roster of Olympians, starting July 26.

The campaign film builds on the philosophy of the Olympics unlike anything seen before, breaking away from the conventional advertising template employed by past global sporting events for the Indian market such as tropes of serious-looking athletes training to motivational voiceovers. It takes a fresh approach instead, by intertwining the magnitude of the Olympics as a global movement and its impact on daily Indian lives.

The network has lined up an extraordinary list of former champions across multiple sporting disciplines to amplify the most comprehensive Olympics presentation ever.

For the first time, Olympics coverage in India will be presented across 20 concurrent feeds, allowing fans to catch their preferred action and Indian performances at the Olympic Games. The curated feeds will include an India feed in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, which allows viewers to catch all the action from the Indian contingent as it unfolds on-ground.

In a never-seen-before endeavour, a women athletes feed will exclusively capture the journey of women Olympians for the entire edition. The curated feeds will also feature a global action feed in English and Hindi, thus allowing viewers to track the finest athletes in the world in action at Paris 2024, a media statement said.

The immersive coverage tips off with a dedicated camera feed on the India float throughout the Opening Ceremony giving viewers a ring-side view of the Indian contingent. In addition, viewers will be able to enjoy coverage of Indian medal moments with live interviews with their family members alongside a domain expert.

India’s first female wrestling Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik (2016 Summer Olympics) will be joined by Beijing 2008 bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh. Four-time Olympian and six-time Grand Slam winner and the first Indian woman to be ranked number one in the WTA rankings, Sania Mirza will be joined by Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist, Somdev Devvarman. World No. 7 long jumper and Commonwealth Games medallist, Murali Sreeshankar will be there to increase the viewers' experience, it added.

The commentary line-up will also feature former Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Viren Rasquinha, Commonwealth Games gold medallist shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, multiple Asian Games medallist and World Doubles Championship gold medallist squash icon Saurav Ghosal, and India’s two-time Olympic archer Atanu Das, the statement added.