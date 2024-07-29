ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024 | Tanisha Crasto And Ashwini Ponappa Knocked Out From Women's Doubles

Indian women’s badminton duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa got knocked out of the Paris Olympics on Monday as they lost against the Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in a 48-minute Group C encounter in two straight sets.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa exited from Paris Olympics (AFP)

Paris (France): The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto exited from the tournament as a result of facing a defeat against the Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the Group C Match on Monday.

The pair of Ashwini and Tanisha didn’t manage to lead or draw parity at any point in the match as the opponents turned out to be too tough for them. The Japanese duo took control of the proceedings in the first set winning four points on trot at the start. Ponappa and tanisha produced smashes to script a comeback but it was mostly one-way traffic throughout the set as the Japanese kept increasing their lead.

The Indians were put under pressure in the second set as well as the Korean pair took the lead by 7-1 early in the second set. To add to the worries, Crasto injured her finger in the set and required medical attention in the second set.

The Indian pair went on to struggle in the match as they were no match to the quick footwork and sharp reflexes of their opponents in the fixture. It was the second consecutive loss for the World No. 19 Indian pair as they lost the opening fixture against Korea’s South Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong. The defeat in the second match for the Indian pair meant that they are now out of the competition as two teams in the group already have two victories to their names with one match to play.

At most, Indians can pull off a win in their last group stage fixture but it won’t be enough to get a medal.

