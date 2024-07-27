ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Spain's Rudy Fernandez Becomes First Basketball Player To Play In Six Games

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

Spanish player Rudy Fernandez became the first male basketball player to compete in six Olympics when he stepped out on the court at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter during the Spain's clash against Australia in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Rudy Fernandez in Red jersey (AP)

Villeneuve-d'Ascq (France): Spanish athlete Rudy Fernandez has become the first male basketball player to compete in six Olympics. He achieved the incredible milestone during the clash between Spain and Australia at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Fernandez, who made his Summer Games debut in 2004 Athens Olympics, entered the court at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, marking his presentee in the straight sixth Olympics.

The 42-year-old Diana Taurasi will join Fernandez as she is on the cusp of becoming the first female basketball player to compete in six Olympics when the US women play against Japan on Monday.

Spain's Juan Carlos Navarro, Puerto Rico's Teofilo Cruz, Australia's Andrew Gaze, Brazil's Oscar Schmidt and Argentina's Luis Scola have all played in five Olympics.

Coming to the match, Jock Landale had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Australia beat Spain 92-80 Saturday to open the group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament in Lille.

Patty Mills added 19 points and Josh Giddey contributed 17 to lift Australia to victory in Group A, including Greece and Canada. Australia next meets Canada on Tuesday while Spain will face Greece.

Australia led by as many as 14 points before Spain surged and used a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 56-54, in the third quarter. The Aussies responded with a 15-4 spurt to close the period and never trailed again. (With AP inputs)

