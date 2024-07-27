ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Spain's Rudy Fernandez Becomes First Basketball Player To Play In Six Games

Villeneuve-d'Ascq (France): Spanish athlete Rudy Fernandez has become the first male basketball player to compete in six Olympics. He achieved the incredible milestone during the clash between Spain and Australia at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Fernandez, who made his Summer Games debut in 2004 Athens Olympics, entered the court at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, marking his presentee in the straight sixth Olympics.

The 42-year-old Diana Taurasi will join Fernandez as she is on the cusp of becoming the first female basketball player to compete in six Olympics when the US women play against Japan on Monday.

Spain's Juan Carlos Navarro, Puerto Rico's Teofilo Cruz, Australia's Andrew Gaze, Brazil's Oscar Schmidt and Argentina's Luis Scola have all played in five Olympics.