Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag Pair Starts Campaign On Positive Note, Beat France's Corvee-Labrar In Straight Sets

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 8:52 PM IST

Third-ranked pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the France duo of Corvee Lucas and Labrar Ronan in the Group C match of the men's double of the badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (ANI)

Paris (France): India's ace badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award earlier this year, secured a comfortable win over the French duo of Corvee Lucas and Labar Ronan in the Group C match of the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian duo defeated the French pair in two straight sets, scoring 21-17, 21-14. Satwik and Chirag demonstrated great determination and skill, taking only 47 minutes to claim their first victory in the ongoing Olympics.

The French pair gave a tough fight to the Indians in the first game but Satwik and Chirag imposed themselves on their opponents in the second game, winning most of the rallies in the match. The local crowd was fully behind the French pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, but Satwik and Chirag easily held on their nerves and won the first set.

The Indian pair then held on to their lead and never let their opponents return to the game. However, the third-ranked pair got a good workout in their opening match.

Satwik and Chirag will face Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany in their second match on Monday.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Lakshya Sen won 21-8 22-20 against reigning Pan American champion Cordon in his Olympics debut match that lasted 42 minutes.

SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDYCHIRAG SHETTYBADMINTON MENS DOUBLESOLYMPICS 2024PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

