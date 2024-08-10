Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda Loses Her Quarterfinal Bout Despite Draw, Here's Why

Paris (France): Ace India wrestler Reetika Hooda knocked out of the women's 76kg wrestling event after losing her quarterfinal bout against Kyrgyzstan at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday.

Ritika displayed incredible determination as she gave a tough fight to Kyrgyzstan's Medet Kyzy Aiperi, as the game resulted in a draw at 1-1. However, as the Kyrgyzstani wrestler won the last point, the 22-year-old Indian wrestler lost her quarterfinal bout based on tie break criteria: The last technical points scored.

According to the rule, "If wrestlers are level in that aspect as well, the least number of cautions and final point scored are taken in order as the tie-breaking factors."

Coming to the bout, both wrestlers looked defensive for the entire match and failed to score a point through a move. The wrestlers won a solitary point each which came through passivity across the two periods.

Reetika would hope that Medet Kyzy Aiperi makes the cut to the final. If her Kyzy rival enters the final, Ritika will be eligible to compete in the repechage event, opening up the possibility of winning the bronze medal. If she fails to win it, then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold. However, the hopes will be high for the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) to give a verdict in Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat's favour, awarding her a joint silver medal for reaching the semi-finals of 50kg women's wrestling event for being in prescribed weight category on Tuesday.

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 via technical superiority in the pre-quarterfinal match.