ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024 | PR Sreejesh Named India's Flagbearer For Closing Ceremony

Paris (France): Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named as the flagbearer of the Indian contingent along with Manu Bhaker for the closing ceremony. Sreejesh was one of the stars who played a pivotal role in the Indian hockey team’s bronze triumph on Thursday. This is the first instance when the Indian hockey team has won back-to-back Olympic medals in hockey since 1972.

Sreejesh was instrumental in India winning bronze as he pulled off some stunning moves in the match against Australia and in the penalty shootout in the match against Great Britain. The Indian goalkeeper also pulled a terrific performance in the bronze medal match against spain. The 36-year-old has been selected as the flagbearer for the country alongside Manu Bhaker.

The campaign has turned out to be an average one for the Indian contingent this time around. They won four bonze medals and one silver medals so far in the competition. Manu Bhaker has been the star performer for the Indian team with two medals so far while Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver .Indian hockey team and Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal.