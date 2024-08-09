ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024 | PR Sreejesh Named India's Flagbearer For Closing Ceremony

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Indian hockey goalkeeper and legend PR Sreejesh has been named as the flagbearer for the Indian contingent for the closing ceremony of the competition. Sreejesh, who played a pivotal in the India’s victory will now join Manu Bhaker in the closing ceremony as the flagbearer.

Paris 2024 Olympics
PR Sreejesh played his last Olympic match (AP)

Paris (France): Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named as the flagbearer of the Indian contingent along with Manu Bhaker for the closing ceremony. Sreejesh was one of the stars who played a pivotal role in the Indian hockey team’s bronze triumph on Thursday. This is the first instance when the Indian hockey team has won back-to-back Olympic medals in hockey since 1972.

Sreejesh was instrumental in India winning bronze as he pulled off some stunning moves in the match against Australia and in the penalty shootout in the match against Great Britain. The Indian goalkeeper also pulled a terrific performance in the bronze medal match against spain. The 36-year-old has been selected as the flagbearer for the country alongside Manu Bhaker.

The campaign has turned out to be an average one for the Indian contingent this time around. They won four bonze medals and one silver medals so far in the competition. Manu Bhaker has been the star performer for the Indian team with two medals so far while Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver .Indian hockey team and Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal.

However, the campaign witnessed some unfortunate occurrences as six of the players finished at the fourth position in the competition. Nisha Dahiya suffered an injury during her bout and her campaign ended. Just when it looked like Vinesh will win gold for the nation, she was disqualified from the competition for being overweight.

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place on Agust 11.

Paris (France): Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named as the flagbearer of the Indian contingent along with Manu Bhaker for the closing ceremony. Sreejesh was one of the stars who played a pivotal role in the Indian hockey team’s bronze triumph on Thursday. This is the first instance when the Indian hockey team has won back-to-back Olympic medals in hockey since 1972.

Sreejesh was instrumental in India winning bronze as he pulled off some stunning moves in the match against Australia and in the penalty shootout in the match against Great Britain. The Indian goalkeeper also pulled a terrific performance in the bronze medal match against spain. The 36-year-old has been selected as the flagbearer for the country alongside Manu Bhaker.

The campaign has turned out to be an average one for the Indian contingent this time around. They won four bonze medals and one silver medals so far in the competition. Manu Bhaker has been the star performer for the Indian team with two medals so far while Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver .Indian hockey team and Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal.

However, the campaign witnessed some unfortunate occurrences as six of the players finished at the fourth position in the competition. Nisha Dahiya suffered an injury during her bout and her campaign ended. Just when it looked like Vinesh will win gold for the nation, she was disqualified from the competition for being overweight.

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place on Agust 11.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN HOCKEY TEAMPR SREEJESHOLYMPIC CLOSING CEREMONYOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.