Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra And PR Sreejesh Awarded With Eiffel Tower Sticker On Their X Profiles

Hyderabad: Indian athletes Manu Bhaker, Hockey team veteran PR Sreejesh, and Neeraj Chopra, who have clinched bronze, bronze and a silver medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics respectively, are honoured with a special Eiffel Tower symbol on their X handles.

Following the Olympic closing ceremony held on Sunday night, the Eiffel Tower sticker was added to the account of India's prolific athletes. The idea behind adding these special symbols might be to celebrate their emphatic medal triumph at the world's biggest extravaganza - the Olympic Summer Games 2024 which were held in Paris, the capital city of France.

Manu Bhaker clinched India's first medal at the 2024 Summer Games, earning bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. She then made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, following her mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Her medal with Sarabjot was also the country's first team medal in shooting. Neeraj Chopra further enhanced his Olympic legacy, claiming silver in the javelin throw and becoming the most successful individual Olympian from India.

PR Sreejesh (PR Sreejesh X profile screengrab)

The Indian men's hockey team repeated their Tokyo 2020 success by securing bronze in Paris which also marked the final international game for one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of world hockey -- PR Sreejesh. Sreejesh ended his prolonged 18-year-old career on a high with two prestigious Olympic medals. Following the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team's win in the bronze medal match, the 36-year-old goalkeeper also recreated his 2020 Tokyo Olympics celebration where he sat on the goal post and flaunted his both hands in the air.

Manu Bhaker X profile (Manu Bhaker X profile screengrab)

Apart from these athletes, shooters Sarabjot Singh, Swapanil Kusale, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat have bagged a medal at the 2024 Olympics. India still can add one more medal to their tally if the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) gives the decision in the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's favour, who was disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final after being found 100 grams overweight than the prescribed weight on summit bout's morning.

Neeraj Chopra X profile (Neeraj Chopra X profile Screengrab)

The rest of the players stumbled in the final stage and returned home without a medal. Overall this time India has won 6 medals. This includes 5 bronze and one silver medal.