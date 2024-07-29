ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Qualifies For Bronze Medal Match In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

The Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have qualified for the bronze medal match with a total of 580 in the qualification event. The duo of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema were also competing but they managed to finish at the 10th position missing the cut.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Manu Bhaker (Left), Sarabjot Singh (Right) (AP)

France (Paris): Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh delivered a moment of joy for the Indian fans after the disappointment of Ramita not winning a medal hurt them a few minutes back. Manu and Sarabjot amassed a total of 580. Other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema racked up a total of 576 and finished at the 10th position. The bronze medal match will be played tomorrow at 1 PM IST.

Manu and Sarabjot will face Korean Challenge in the bronze medal match against the duo of Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee. The gold medal match will be played between Serbia and Turkey.

The team of Rhythm and Cheema were at the fifth position by the end of the first series with a total of 194 points. The other Indian duo of Manu and Sarabjit were at the sixth position. In the next series Manu and Sarabjot secured 195 points while Rhythym and Arjun racked up 192 points. The former then notched up 192 points while the latter got only 190 points.

By the end of all the three series, Manu-Sarabjot qualified for the final with a four position as they amassed 580 points with 20 inners.

Notably, Bhaker has scripted history earlier in the competition by bagging a bronze in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Also, she became the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal for the country in the Olympics.

Read More

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics | 'It's Dream Come True', Says Manu Bhaker; PM Modi Speaks With Her
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Manu Bhaker On ‘Incredible Achievement’
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 | Manu Bhaker Inks History; Becomes First Woman Shooter To Win Bronze Medal for India

France (Paris): Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh delivered a moment of joy for the Indian fans after the disappointment of Ramita not winning a medal hurt them a few minutes back. Manu and Sarabjot amassed a total of 580. Other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema racked up a total of 576 and finished at the 10th position. The bronze medal match will be played tomorrow at 1 PM IST.

Manu and Sarabjot will face Korean Challenge in the bronze medal match against the duo of Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee. The gold medal match will be played between Serbia and Turkey.

The team of Rhythm and Cheema were at the fifth position by the end of the first series with a total of 194 points. The other Indian duo of Manu and Sarabjit were at the sixth position. In the next series Manu and Sarabjot secured 195 points while Rhythym and Arjun racked up 192 points. The former then notched up 192 points while the latter got only 190 points.

By the end of all the three series, Manu-Sarabjot qualified for the final with a four position as they amassed 580 points with 20 inners.

Notably, Bhaker has scripted history earlier in the competition by bagging a bronze in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Also, she became the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal for the country in the Olympics.

Read More

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics | 'It's Dream Come True', Says Manu Bhaker; PM Modi Speaks With Her
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Manu Bhaker On ‘Incredible Achievement’
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 | Manu Bhaker Inks History; Becomes First Woman Shooter To Win Bronze Medal for India
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS OLYMPICSMANU BHAKERSARABJOT SINGHPARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.