ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Qualifies For Bronze Medal Match In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

France (Paris): Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh delivered a moment of joy for the Indian fans after the disappointment of Ramita not winning a medal hurt them a few minutes back. Manu and Sarabjot amassed a total of 580. Other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema racked up a total of 576 and finished at the 10th position. The bronze medal match will be played tomorrow at 1 PM IST.

Manu and Sarabjot will face Korean Challenge in the bronze medal match against the duo of Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee. The gold medal match will be played between Serbia and Turkey.

The team of Rhythm and Cheema were at the fifth position by the end of the first series with a total of 194 points. The other Indian duo of Manu and Sarabjit were at the sixth position. In the next series Manu and Sarabjot secured 195 points while Rhythym and Arjun racked up 192 points. The former then notched up 192 points while the latter got only 190 points.