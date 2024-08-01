Paris Olympics 2024 | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Prize Of Rs 1 Crore For Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale

France (Paris): The sixth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics turned out to be a fruitful day for India as Maharashtra’s Swapnil Kusale won a medal in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Position Event.

Thanks to his stellar performance in the final, he has been appreciated by many. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also congratulated Swapnil Kusale and his family for the tremendous achievement. Also, a reward of one crore has been announced by the Chief Minister to Olympian Swapnil Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur district. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also called Swapnil Kusale's family and congratulated them.

CM Eknath Shinde Congratulates Kusale

Kusale has been congratulated on behalf of the Maharashtra government. Swapnil’s performance reminded fans of late wrestler Khashaba Jadhav's performance who won India's first individual medal in the Olympics.

An athlete from Maharashtra has won the medal after almost 72 years and so Swapnil's achievement is more special. He excelled while succeeding under adverse conditions.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that coming from a rural area like Kambalwadi, Swapnil made his state and country's name popular worldwide.

Swapnil made the state proud

A cash prize for Swapnil will boost the sport in the country. India has won three bronze medals in shooting so far in the Paris Games and they will look to add some more to the medal tally as the competition progresses.