ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen Knocked Out From Semi-Final After Losing Against Reigning Olympic Champion Axelsen; To Play Bronze Medal Match

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen conceded a loss against World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final of the Paris 2024. Lakshya was leading in the first two sets but he let the lead slip away from his grip and that culminated in a two-set loss for him.

Paris 2024 Olympics
File Photo: Lakshya Sen (AP)

France (Paris): Defending Champion Viktor Axelsen beat Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday in two straight sets proving why he is one of the best in the business. Playing at Court 1 of the La Chappele Arena, the Danish player beat Lakshya by 22-20, 14-21.

Axelsen was trailing in the first set by 9-15 in the opening set and by 0-7 in the second set but he showed a brilliant defensive game to bounce back from both the situations. The World No. 2 showed a lot of composure and eked out a victory against the Indian shuttler in spite of the fact that the latter was looking at his best on Sunday.

Lakshya showcased his potential right from the start and took his time to measure the flight of the shuttler. He judged the length and width of the court exceptionally well during the rallies while his opponent failed to judge the lines correctly. After trailing by 1-3, the Indian shuttler bounced back with a lead of 11-9 by mid-break in the first set. Lakshya pushed the limits by playing his returns slower through the air and took the lead to 15-9. However, Axelsen was back in the game soon by defending and then smashing from mid-court. With this plan, Axlesen levelled the set at 20-20 and then won two points on a trot to pocket the set by 22-20.

Despite losing the first set, Lakshya did not lose his composure and took a massive 7-0 lead in the second set. But, it was Axelsen yet again who fought back in the later stages. He wiped out the lead and then started dominating the Indian shuttler with smashes from odd positions in the court. The second-ranked played bagged the set by 21-14.

Lakshya will now take on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match and will aim to conclude his campaign with a bronze.

France (Paris): Defending Champion Viktor Axelsen beat Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday in two straight sets proving why he is one of the best in the business. Playing at Court 1 of the La Chappele Arena, the Danish player beat Lakshya by 22-20, 14-21.

Axelsen was trailing in the first set by 9-15 in the opening set and by 0-7 in the second set but he showed a brilliant defensive game to bounce back from both the situations. The World No. 2 showed a lot of composure and eked out a victory against the Indian shuttler in spite of the fact that the latter was looking at his best on Sunday.

Lakshya showcased his potential right from the start and took his time to measure the flight of the shuttler. He judged the length and width of the court exceptionally well during the rallies while his opponent failed to judge the lines correctly. After trailing by 1-3, the Indian shuttler bounced back with a lead of 11-9 by mid-break in the first set. Lakshya pushed the limits by playing his returns slower through the air and took the lead to 15-9. However, Axelsen was back in the game soon by defending and then smashing from mid-court. With this plan, Axlesen levelled the set at 20-20 and then won two points on a trot to pocket the set by 22-20.

Despite losing the first set, Lakshya did not lose his composure and took a massive 7-0 lead in the second set. But, it was Axelsen yet again who fought back in the later stages. He wiped out the lead and then started dominating the Indian shuttler with smashes from odd positions in the court. The second-ranked played bagged the set by 21-14.

Lakshya will now take on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match and will aim to conclude his campaign with a bronze.

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LAKSHYA SENVIKTOR AXELSENOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.