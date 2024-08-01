ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy In All-India Battle To Enter Quarterfinals

Paris (France): Indian shuttler Lakshay Sen clocked an easy win over compatriot HS Prannoy to book a berth in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sen defeated Prannoy with a scoreline of 21-12, 21-6 and cleaned up the match within 40 minutes of the start.

Lakshya was coming into the match after beating a mighty opponent in the form of Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and so he was riding high on confidence. Prannoy was coming on the back of a hard-fought victory over a Vietnamese opponent. The rift between the form of the players and momentum was very evident right from the start as Lakshya troubled Prannoy with fast-paced smashes. The 13th-ranked player in the world tried to fight back but Lakshya was going too strong.

The 22-year-old Indian shuttler gained a peak form in the last set and left no chance for Prannoy to show any resistance. He foiled the second set by 21-6 and set up a meeting with Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals. Apart from Lakshya, PV Sindhu is the only hope who can bring India a medal in the sport of badminton.