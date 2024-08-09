Paris Olympics 2024: Know When Will CAS Give Verdict On Vinesh Phogat's Plea

Hyderabad: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has stated that the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal will be given before the conclusion of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. However, the CAS hasn't mentioned the exact date of the verdict.

Vinesh Phogat, who announced retirement from wrestling on Thursday, and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appealed to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) against the Indian wrestler's disqualification from the women's 50 kg category on Wednesday. Vinesh, who appeared in her third Olympics, had appealed on two counts. The first appeal was made to allow her to weigh in again before the start of the final bout which the court immediately rejected and the gold medal match proceeded as scheduled. The second appeal was to award her a silver medal as she had earned it with a proper weigh-in on Tuesday. The CAS on Thursday accepted her second plea.

The CAS released a statement that reads, "Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision)."

Court of Arbitration for Sport Statement (ANI)

"The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," the statement added.

The CSA has also revealed that Australia's Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC will hear the statements of all concerned parties on Friday and the decision will be announced before the end of the Olympics.

"The matter has been referred to Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games," CAS added in a statement.

Asian Commonwealth gold medalist Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic final. If the verdict comes in Vinesh's favour and wins the silver medal, She will became the first Indian women to clinch a silver medal in wrestling at Olympics.