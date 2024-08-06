Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey IND vs GER Semifinal: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming & Broadcast

Paris (France): The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in the second semi-final of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. India aims to reach the Olympic final after 44 years by overcoming the formidable challenge of Germany. India's 1.4 billion countrymen are hoping that the Indian team qualifies for the final and secures a illusive medal For India.

India reached the semi-finals by defeating Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout, while the German hockey team reached this stage after defeating Argentina 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

Following their emphatic win over Britain, veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had shared a intriguing post on his X handle. "This is how much it meant for all of us. Like I said, this could have been the last, but we’ve earned the right to play two more! Your support has been our strength, India. Let's keep this dream alive together!" wrote Sreejesh on his X handle.

Indian team would expect to showcase what they are capable of before entering in the final to face the world number onr ranked Netherlands side. Netherlands have been unbeaten this edition and hence it is expected to be an nail-biting encounter. So, let's delve into the topic and learn about the head-to-head records of both teams and where and how to watch the watch live in India.

Head to Head Records:

A total of 35 hockey matches have been played between India and Germany in history. Germany has won 16 out of 35 matches, while India has won 12 times. Seven matches ended in a draw. However, in the last 5 matches, India has a lead of 3-2 over Germany.

Performance Since Tokyo Olympics 2020:

In the 2020 Olympics, India won the bronze medal by defeating Germany in the playoff with a score of 5-4. Since then, India has won 5 out of 6 matches played between the two teams. Germany won the most recent match in June this year.

Olympic Games Performance:

The Indian men's hockey team has won a total of 12 medals in the history of the Olympics, including a record 8 gold medals. Germany has won 3 gold medals in hockey in the Olympics.

Where to Watch:

The live streaming of the semi-final match between India and Germany in the Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema. Additionally, the match will be telecast live on Sports18 Network TV channels.