Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: PV Sindhu Knocked Out From Pre-quarterfinals; Concedes Loss Against Chinese Opponent

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Men's 20km Race Walk Delayed By Half-an-Half

On day one of the athletics competitions at the Paris Olympics, the 20km men's race walk event is delayed by half an hour due to weather conditions. Initially scheduled for 7:30 am (11:00 am). The event will now take place at 8:00 am ( 11:30 am). The women's event has also been delayed, with the start postponed to 10 am (1:30 pm) from 9:20 am (12:50 pm).

Three Indians -- Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Singh Bisht kick off India’s athletics campaign in the men's race walk medal events.