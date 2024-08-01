Vishnu finished 1st race in the 10th spot while he finished a disappointing 34th in the second. This has left him at the 25th position with 44 points to his name. A sailor plays 10 races and the scores of all the races are summed up to determine the 10 finalists for the gold medal race.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: PV Sindhu Knocked Out From Pre-quarterfinals; Concedes Loss Against Chinese Opponent
Indian athletes had a decent outing on day five of the ongoing Paris Olympics with Swapnil Kusale qualifying for the 50m Rifle 3 Position shooting final while shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's singles event. Day 6 has brought new opportunities and posed difficult challenges in front of the Indian contingent.
India will see Swapnil Kusale vying for the medal in shooting while other athletes including Swapnil, Lakshya, Prannoy, Nikhat Zareen, Sift Kaur and many others will be excited and hoping for better results in their respective events. Follow these pages for every update on India's events.
LIVE FEED
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Vishnu Saravan at 25th position in sailing on Day 1
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Olympic champion Alexander Zverev crashed out; Alcaraz goes through
Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has crashed out of the competition while the current Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach Semis in the Olympics since Novak Djokovic in in 2008.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: PV Sindhu To Play Against He Bing Jiao In Quarterfinal
The old matchup between PV Sindhu and He Bing Jiao will again be on the cards. Sindhu beat the Chinese shuttler in Tokyo 2020 to earn a bronze medal. But, Jiao has 11-9 head-to-head record in her favour and that might give them an edge.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Lakshya Sen Beats Compatriot HS Prannoy With Ease
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen sailed into the pre-quarterfinals beating compatriot HS Prannoy in two straight sets and it was an easy win for the shuttler.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Priyanka Goswami finshed 20km Race Walk at 41st place
India's Priyanka Goswami finished the 20km Race Walk event at 41st place with a timing of 1:39.55.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Indian Hockey Team suffered a 1-2 loss against Belgium in group stage match
Indian hockey team displayed a spirited performance against a tough side like Belgium and played a close contest against the opponents. Abhishek scored a field goal for the Indian team but it was not enough to help India secure a draw or win.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Nikhat Zareen exits from pre-quarterfinals after losing against Wu Yu of China
Nikhat Zareen failed to overcome the tough challenge of the Chinese opponent in the pre-quarterfinal match and lost 0-5 by points. Nikhat was considered to be one of the medal prospects but she failed to step up to the expectations of the spectators.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Pravin Jadhav knocked out from 1/32 elimination round; Suffers loss against Kao Wenchao of China
Indian archer Pravin Jadhav's campaign in the Paris Games ended with a defeat against Kao Wenchao of China by 0-6 as he lacked in there precision.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze Medal In 50m Rifle 3 Position
India’s ace shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Individual shooting event of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. He finished at third position with 451.4 points. Swapnil became the seventh shooter for India to clinch a medal in the Olympics and the first player to win a medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Individual event. This is also the third medal for India in the ongoing Paris Games.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Akshdeep, Vikash, Paramjeet Failed In Men's 20km Race Walk
Indian athletes Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh finished 50, 30, 48 respectively in the 20km men's racewalk competition and failed to secure a medal for India.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Men's 20km Race Walk Delayed By Half-an-Half
On day one of the athletics competitions at the Paris Olympics, the 20km men's race walk event is delayed by half an hour due to weather conditions. Initially scheduled for 7:30 am (11:00 am). The event will now take place at 8:00 am ( 11:30 am). The women's event has also been delayed, with the start postponed to 10 am (1:30 pm) from 9:20 am (12:50 pm).
Three Indians -- Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Singh Bisht kick off India’s athletics campaign in the men's race walk medal events.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 Live: Indian Contingent's Schedule
Golf
Men's Individual Play Round 1 (Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma) - 12:30 PM
Shooting
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Final (Swapnil Kusale) - 1 PM
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification (Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil) - 3:30 pm
Hockey
India vs Belgium - 1:30 PM
Boxing
Women's 50kg Round of 16 (Nikhat Zareen) - 2:30 PM
Archery
Men's Individual Elimination Round - 2:30 PM
Sailing
Men's Sailing (Vishnu Saravanan) - 3:30 PM
Women's Sailing (Netra Kumanan) - 7:00 PM
