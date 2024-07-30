Indian team won against Ireland in the last group fixture thanks to a couple of goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh. One goal came via penalty stroke while another came from a penalty corner as India dominated the contest.
Manu Bhaker Brings Another Medal For India; Wins Bronze In 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Event On Day 4
The Day 4 of the Paris Olympics brought another moment of joy for the Indian contingent and it was Manu Bhaker yet again who earned a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event along with Sarabjot Singh. Indian hockey team beat Ireland by 2-0 while the pair of Sawtiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a dominant win over their opponents.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: India Beat Ireland By 2-0 In Men's Hockey, Almost Reaches Quarterfinal
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Opening Ceremony DJ Files Legal Complaints For Online Abuse
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony's wake.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Paris Games Brace For Heat Wave Following Soggy Start
Most of France is under a heat wave warning Tuesday, with temperatures in Paris and surrounding areas expected to climb to 35 C (95 F) or higher, the national weather agency said. Air conditioning is far less common in homes, shops and restaurants than in places like the United States.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Men's Triathlon Postpone Due To Concerns Over Water Quality In Paris' Seine River
The men's Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris' Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Rower Balraj Panwar Finishes Fifth In Quarterfinal; Out Of Medal Contention
Indian rower Balraj Panwar finished fifth in the quarterfinal and will compete in the C or D semi-final which will decide his ranking in the event of the men's singles scull event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. However, he is out of the medal contention. He finished the race in 07:05:10 minutes while the third touched the finishing line in 06:54:17.
-
India’s🇮🇳 rowing star Balraj Panwar finishes 5th in Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals with a timing of 7:05:1 to progress to the semifinals C/D in #ParisOlympics2024.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2024
Let's support India🇮🇳, let's #Cheer4Bharat out loud.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Pair Adds Bronze Medal In India's Tally
India’s ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh became the first-ever mixed double pair to win a medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The duo defeated the Korean pair of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin to claim the bronze medal for India.
The duo beat the Korean pair by the margin of 16-10 in the final.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh In Action In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
Manu Bhaker, who has already won the bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol individual, and her partner Sarabjot Singh vying for the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event. The duo had finished at the sixth in the qualification round.
