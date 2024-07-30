Manu Bhaker Brings Another Medal For India; Wins Bronze In 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Event On Day 4

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Pair Adds Bronze Medal In India's Tally

India’s ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh became the first-ever mixed double pair to win a medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The duo defeated the Korean pair of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin to claim the bronze medal for India.

The duo beat the Korean pair by the margin of 16-10 in the final.