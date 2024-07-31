Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5 Live: Swapnil Kusale To Play In Final Of Men's Rifle 3 Position Event; Other Indian Athletes Also Eke Out Positive Results For India

Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Women Triathletes Begin Swim In Seine River After Days Of Concerns About Water Quality

On a morning that started with rain, the Olympic triathlons got underway Wednesday as the women dove into the Seine River to start the swim after days of delays and uncertainty over water quality concerns. The athletes began near the Pont Alexandre III, a bridge that spans the famed Paris waterway. The steady drizzle tapered off just as the athletes splashed into the water. Some of the triathletes dunked their swim goggles in the Seine before putting them on.