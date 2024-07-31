Japan's Hirano Miu was too fast for the Indian paddler and she defeated Manika by 4-1. Miu won by scores of 11-6, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 11-6.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5 Live: Swapnil Kusale To Play In Final Of Men's Rifle 3 Position Event; Other Indian Athletes Also Eke Out Positive Results For India
There was no medal event on the fifth day for the Indian contingent in the Paris Games, but still, it was a day of positive results for the Indian athletes. Swapnil Kusale dished out an impressive show in the Men's Rifle 3 Position event becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final in the event. Sreeja Akula became only the second Indian Table Tennis player to advance into the Women's Singles Pre-quarterfinals event. Lakshya Sen defeated World No. 4 Jonatan Christie to advance into the knockouts while PV Sindhu also entered the pre-quarterfinal. Deepika Kumari also won both of her games on Wednesday while a victory took boxer Lovlina Borgohain one step closer of a medal.
LIVE FEED
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Manika Batra suffers defeat against Japanese opponent
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Manika Batra loses first game against Japanese Rival
Mnaika Batra had a shaky start to her match against the Hirano Miu of Japan losing the first game but she is trying to ink her way back into the match.
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh Eliminated From Women's Trap Event
Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh ended their Paris Olympics campaign after finishing on 22nd and 23rd place respectively with a total score of 113 each. The top six from the qualification round proceeded to the finals of the women's trap event.
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Deepika Kumari Sails Into Pre-quarterfinals, Beat Netherlands' Archer Roeffe Quinty By 6-2
Indian ace archer Deepika Kumari entered into the pre-quarterfinals clash following her remarkable 6-2 victory over Netherlands' Archer Roeffe Quinty in the 1/16 elimination round of the women's archery event. She will face German Kroppen Michelle in the 1/8 elimination round.
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Lovalina Borgohain Advances To Quarterfinals With 5-0 Win Over Norway's Sunniva Hafstad
India's ace boxer Lovalina Borgohain has qualified for the quarterfinals after registering a remarkable victory over Sunniva Hafstad in the women's 75kg round of 16 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Wednesday.
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Sreeja Akula Enters Round of 16; Becomes Second Indian To Do So After Manika Batra
26-year-old Sreeja Akula became the second Indian to make it into the pre-quarterfinals of women's table tennis event in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Also, she became only the second Indian to sail into pre-quarterfinals of table tennis in the Olympics after Manika Batra.
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Swapnil Secures Sixth Place, Aishwary At Ninth After Kneeling Position
Swapnil showed consistency in terms of the points, amassing 99 points in each series. He hit the inner 10 rings on 13 occasions (X- inner 10 rings). Swapnil finished sixth after the kneeling stage. Aishwary finished ninth after the kneeling stage after scoring 98 points in the first series and 99 in the second series including 13X.
Paris Olympic Day 5 Updates: Women Triathletes Begin Swim In Seine River After Days Of Concerns About Water Quality
On a morning that started with rain, the Olympic triathlons got underway Wednesday as the women dove into the Seine River to start the swim after days of delays and uncertainty over water quality concerns. The athletes began near the Pont Alexandre III, a bridge that spans the famed Paris waterway. The steady drizzle tapered off just as the athletes splashed into the water. Some of the triathletes dunked their swim goggles in the Seine before putting them on.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 Updates: Olympics Bet Against Climate Change With Seine Swimming. For Days, It Looked Like They Would Lose
With plans for athletes to swim the Seine River through the heart of Paris, Olympic organizers essentially bet against climate change's extreme weather. For several days it appeared they would lose by ditching the swimming portion of triathlon races. It wasn't until early Wednesday after the men's race had been postponed a day and test events called off, that organizers announced the most recent tests showed the water met standards to allow swimming.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 Updates: India's Full Schedule
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification (Aishwarya Tomar and Swapnil Kusale) - 12:30 PM
Badminton
Women’s Singles Group Stage - (PV Sindhu) - 12: 50 PM
Men’s Singles Group Stage - (Lakshya Sen) - 1: 40 PM
Men’s Singles Group Stage - (HS Prannoy) - 11:00 PM
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles Round of 32 - (Sreeja Akula) - 1:30 PM
Boxing
Women’s 75 Kg Round of 16 - (Lovlina Borgohain) - 3:50 PM IST
Men’s 71 Kg Round of 16 - (Nishant Dev) - 00:18 AM IST
Archery
Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - (Deepika Kumari) - 3:56 PM IST
Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - (Tarundeep Rai) - 9:28 PM IST
