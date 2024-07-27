Paris Olympics : Events Indian Athletes Will Feature On Day 1; Schedule, Timing And Much More

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent of 117 athletes is all set to compete in the Paris Olympics as the Games have kicked off. Around 17 athletes and the men's hockey team will start their campaign on the first day in the Paris Games. The Indian badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action while the Indian men’s hockey team will square off against New Zealand.

Shooting

Shooting, one of the sports in which India has strong contenders will resume on the opening day of the competition. Indian shooters will feature in three events - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men’s qualification and 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification ( Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal) - 12:30 PM IST Men's 10m Air Pistol men’s qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema) - 2 PM IST Women's 10m Air Pistol qualification (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan) - 4 PM IST

Badminton

Lakshya Sen and the Indian star shuttlers’ pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will kick off their campaign in the competition. Also, the duo of Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponappa will start their campaign in the women’s doubles.

Men’s Singles Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Argentina) Men’s Doubles Group C - Rankireddy / Shetty vs Corvee / Labar (France) Women’s Doubles Group C - Castro / Ponappa vs Kim / Kong (Korea)

Badminton Matches will start from 5:30 PM IST

Boxing

Preeti Pawar will start her campaign in the tournament.

Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam) - 11:30 PM IST

Hockey

Indian men’s team displayed an impressive show last time in Tokyo and they would like to ensure a podium finish this time around as well. The team will be up against New Zealand in their first match of the group stage.

India vs New Zealand - 9 PM IST

Tennis

The Indian tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will resume their campaign in the competition. The duo will be up against France’s tennis pair.

Balaji / Bopanna vs Reboul / Roger- Vasselin - 3:30 PM IST

Table Tennis

India’s Harmeet Desai will start his campaign in the Paris Games with a match against Jordan’s Zaid Abo Yaman.