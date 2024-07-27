ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics : Events Indian Athletes Will Feature On Day 1; Schedule, Timing And Much More

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 6:01 AM IST

As the Paris Olympics have begun, 17 Indian athletes will be in action on the first day of the competition. Star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty will play their first game while the men's hockey team will be in action when they take on New Zealand in the group match.

Paris Olympics : Events Indian Athletes Will Feature On Day 1; Schedule, Timing And Much More
Info graphic for India schedule of 2024 Paris Olympics (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent of 117 athletes is all set to compete in the Paris Olympics as the Games have kicked off. Around 17 athletes and the men's hockey team will start their campaign on the first day in the Paris Games. The Indian badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action while the Indian men’s hockey team will square off against New Zealand.

  • Shooting

Shooting, one of the sports in which India has strong contenders will resume on the opening day of the competition. Indian shooters will feature in three events - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men’s qualification and 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification.

  1. 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification ( Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal) - 12:30 PM IST
  2. Men's 10m Air Pistol men’s qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema) - 2 PM IST
  3. Women's 10m Air Pistol qualification (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan) - 4 PM IST
  • Badminton

Lakshya Sen and the Indian star shuttlers’ pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will kick off their campaign in the competition. Also, the duo of Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponappa will start their campaign in the women’s doubles.

  1. Men’s Singles Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Argentina)
  2. Men’s Doubles Group C - Rankireddy / Shetty vs Corvee / Labar (France)
  3. Women’s Doubles Group C - Castro / Ponappa vs Kim / Kong (Korea)

Badminton Matches will start from 5:30 PM IST

  • Boxing

Preeti Pawar will start her campaign in the tournament.

  1. Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam) - 11:30 PM IST
  • Hockey

Indian men’s team displayed an impressive show last time in Tokyo and they would like to ensure a podium finish this time around as well. The team will be up against New Zealand in their first match of the group stage.

  1. India vs New Zealand - 9 PM IST
  • Tennis

The Indian tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will resume their campaign in the competition. The duo will be up against France’s tennis pair.

  1. Balaji / Bopanna vs Reboul / Roger- Vasselin - 3:30 PM IST
  • Table Tennis

India’s Harmeet Desai will start his campaign in the Paris Games with a match against Jordan’s Zaid Abo Yaman.

  1. Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman (Jordan) - 6:30 PM IST

Read More

  1. Annu Rani's Inspirational Rise; From Practicing With Bamboo Sticks To Making A Mark In International Competitions
  2. Paris Olympics | Boxing Draws Out; Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain To Face Tough Challenge

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent of 117 athletes is all set to compete in the Paris Olympics as the Games have kicked off. Around 17 athletes and the men's hockey team will start their campaign on the first day in the Paris Games. The Indian badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action while the Indian men’s hockey team will square off against New Zealand.

  • Shooting

Shooting, one of the sports in which India has strong contenders will resume on the opening day of the competition. Indian shooters will feature in three events - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men’s qualification and 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification.

  1. 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification ( Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal) - 12:30 PM IST
  2. Men's 10m Air Pistol men’s qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema) - 2 PM IST
  3. Women's 10m Air Pistol qualification (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan) - 4 PM IST
  • Badminton

Lakshya Sen and the Indian star shuttlers’ pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will kick off their campaign in the competition. Also, the duo of Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponappa will start their campaign in the women’s doubles.

  1. Men’s Singles Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Argentina)
  2. Men’s Doubles Group C - Rankireddy / Shetty vs Corvee / Labar (France)
  3. Women’s Doubles Group C - Castro / Ponappa vs Kim / Kong (Korea)

Badminton Matches will start from 5:30 PM IST

  • Boxing

Preeti Pawar will start her campaign in the tournament.

  1. Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam) - 11:30 PM IST
  • Hockey

Indian men’s team displayed an impressive show last time in Tokyo and they would like to ensure a podium finish this time around as well. The team will be up against New Zealand in their first match of the group stage.

  1. India vs New Zealand - 9 PM IST
  • Tennis

The Indian tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will resume their campaign in the competition. The duo will be up against France’s tennis pair.

  1. Balaji / Bopanna vs Reboul / Roger- Vasselin - 3:30 PM IST
  • Table Tennis

India’s Harmeet Desai will start his campaign in the Paris Games with a match against Jordan’s Zaid Abo Yaman.

  1. Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman (Jordan) - 6:30 PM IST

Read More

  1. Annu Rani's Inspirational Rise; From Practicing With Bamboo Sticks To Making A Mark In International Competitions
  2. Paris Olympics | Boxing Draws Out; Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain To Face Tough Challenge

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS GAMESINDIAN ATHLETES IN PARISPARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.