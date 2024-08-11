Paris Olympics 2024 Closes With Hollywood Ending Starring Tom Cruise

Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday with 14 gold medals to be decided before the French capital hands over the reins to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest episode of the "Mission Impossible" franchise in Europe, is expected to play a starring role at the closing ceremony. He is reportedly set to perform a spectacular stunt sequence to mark the passing of the Games from Paris to Los Angeles which will involve the handing of the Olympic flag from one city to the other.

Cruise has been a regular feature at Olympic events in Paris. On Saturday, he watched the United States women's team win a fifth football gold medal. Also expected to be on the cast list are California A-list acts Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, performing from Los Angeles.

The closing ceremony at the Stade de France will be directed by Thomas Jolly, the mastermind of the spectacular opening ceremony which took place on the River Seine. "On August 11, the Olympic Games will be over, and the Olympic flame will be extinguished," said Jolly.

"That moment will remind us just how precious are these Olympic Games." Before the curtain comes down, the women's marathon will complete the 11-day athletics programme.

Sifan Hassan, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, has already pocketed bronze medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

- 'Kind of hell' -

Now the 31-year-old looks to complete her Paris feat of endurance by negotiating the gruelling but scenic course which winds through Paris to Versailles before finishing at Invalides in the heart of the French capital.

"I've done in my life, the 800m, the 1500m, 10,000m, everything. But endurance on Sunday, that's not a joke," said Hassan. "To finish the marathon is a kind of hell. It's not easy." The all-conquering US women's basketball team chase an historic eighth straight gold against French opponents fuelled by the "love" of their fans.

The US women have won basketball gold at the past seven Olympic Games, starting at Atlanta in 1996. An eighth straight triumph would give them the record for most consecutive golds in any team sport at the Olympic Games -- breaking a tie with the US men, who won seven basketball titles in a row from 1936 to 1968.

"I think the gold medal is the standard," US forward Alyssa Thomas said. "No matter where we are in the world, it's our goal and that's what we came here for." The United States, trailing China by one gold in the battle at the top of the medals table, could add another when they tackle Italy in the women's volleyball final.

The weightlifting concludes with the battle to become the strongest woman at the Games in the over 81kg category led by China's world record holder Li Wenwen. Old rivals Serbia and Croatia meet for gold in men's water polo in what could be a feisty affair.

Four golds remain to be decided in track cycling while the title is up for grabs in modern pentathlon. In the men's handball final, Germany are in their first gold medal match for 20 years where they will face Denmark who are on a third consecutive final. The Danes were champions at Rio in 2016 but runners-up to France in Tokyo three years ago. Wrestling also comes to a conclusion with three titles on the line.