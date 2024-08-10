ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS To Give Verdict On Vinesh Phogat's 'Silver' Medal Appeal Today Evening

Paris (France): The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to announce the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight from competing in the final of women's 50kg wrestling competition at Paris Olympics 2024, a plea on 9:30 PM IST (6 PM Local Time) here on Saturday.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed on two counts. The first was to allow her to weigh in before the commencement of the summit bout and the other was to award her with a joint silver medal as she had earned it within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

The first appeal was rejected by the CAS immediately and the final took place as scheduled. The court accepted the second appeal on Thursday and the hearing on the 29-year-old's second plea concluded on Friday, but the decision on the second is still awaited. Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

"By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules from the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," a statement from the CAS said.