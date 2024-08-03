Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 Schedule: Lakshya Sen One Step Away From Securing Medal; Indian Hockey Team To Play Quarterfinal

New Delhi: The 8th day of the Paris Olympics 2024 was a disappointing one for India as the country's hopes of winning another medal were dashed. The Indian shooter Manu Bhaker who was on the verge of winning her third bronze in the Paris Games missed it just by a whisker in the Women's 25M Pistol Event. But, on the ninth day, missed out on winning a medal in the women's 25m pistol event. But on the 9th day, India will have a chance to shrug off their disappointment and win a medal as Lakshya Sen will have an opportunity to move one step further in the race to get a medal for India by making it to the semi-finals. So here is the schedule for the ninth day.

Indian athletes who are going to feature in different events on August 4.

Golf

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will play Round 4.

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - (Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma) - 12:30 PM

Shooting

Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will start their campaign in the Paris Games while Dhillon and Chauhan will continue their Day 2 of the event.

25m Rapid Fire Men's Pistol Qualification Stage 1 - (Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala) - 12:30 PM

Women's Skeet Qualification Day 2 (Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan) - 1 PM

Hockey

The Indian hockey team will lock horns against Great Britain in the quarter-final. The team led by Harmanpreet Singh has been brilliant in their last couple of games and they will aim to register a victory and make it into the semi-final to get closer to an Olympic medal. Last time, India won bronze and tey will surely look to change the colour of the medal this time.

Men's Hockey Quaert-final - (India) - 1:30 PM

Athletics

Parul Choudary will start her campaign in the Olympics will Jaswin Aldrin will also resume his Olympic journey in the Long Jump.

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - (Parul Choudhary) - 1:35 PM

Men's Long Jump Qualification (Jeswin Aldrin) - 2:30 PM

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain will be up against a Chinese opponent and a victory will ensure a medal for the Boxer. She is one of the medal prospects in the Paris Olympics and the Indian fans will hope for a victory from her for sure.

Women's 57 Kg Quarter Final - (Lovlina Borgohain) -2:30 PM

Badminton

Incredible Lakshya Sen will be in action fro the country and a win will ensure at least a silver medal for her. The Indian shuttler is coming on back of a stellar win into the match and he will have a tough challenge in the form of Viktor Axelsen.

Men's Singles Semifinal - (Lakshya Sen) - 2:30 PM

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan will compete in Race 7 and Race 8 in the Dinghy event while Nethra Kumaran will also take her part in the Race 7 and Race 8 of her event.

Men's Sailing Race 5 and Race 6 (Visnu Saravanan) - 3:35 PM

Women's Sailing Race 5 and Race 6 (Nethra Kumanan) - 6:05 PM