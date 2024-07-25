ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Olympic Tennis Singles, Will Only Play Doubles

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 16 hours ago

Legendary player Andy Murray opted out of singles event at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. However, Murray will feature in the doubles event with British Dan Evans.

Legendary player Andy Murray opted out of singles event at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. However, Murray will feature in the doubles event with British Dan Evans.
Paris: Two-time Olympic tennis gold medallist Andy Murray pulled out of singles at the Paris Games on Thursday and will only compete in doubles with Dan Evans.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, said these Olympics will be the final event of his career. He's dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.

Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie. I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we're playing well together, Murray said Thursday.

Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time. His withdrawal announcement came shortly before the draw for the Olympic tennis tournament. The play begins on Saturday.

Murray won singles gold medals in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the only tennis player with two golds.

