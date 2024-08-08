Paris Olympics 2024: Another Heartbreak For India, Aman Sehrawat Loses In Semifinal Against Rio Games Silver Medalist

Paris (France): India's wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost in the semifinal bout against Rio Olympic silver medalist Japan's Higuchi Rei in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling via technical superiority at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Thursday. The bout lasted for only 2:14 minutes.
Young Indian grappler lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinal bout as the country's hopes of winning gold from wrestling suffered a big blow at the Olympics. The 21-year-old had raised hopes of booking his berth in the final after registering two big victories against celebrated opponents in the earlier rounds.
He failed to put any challenge ahead of the 28-year-old Higuchi -- the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist -- as the Japanese toyed with the Indian to stamp his technical superiority with a 10-0 win in just over two minutes. Higuchi's superior technique was evident in the first few seconds when he attacked Aman's legs to take a 4-0 lead.
The 21-year-old Aman will now square off against Puerto Ricans Darian Toi Cruz for the bronze medal on Friday at 09:45 PM IST.
The Japanese, a former world champion in 2022 at Belgrade in the 61kg category, maintained the pressure on the Indian by targeting Aman's legs. He executed regular throw-downs with ease, gathering six more points to conclude the contest.'
