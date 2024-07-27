Paris Olympics 2024: A Rare Honour For Hindi In Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: Hindi got a rare honor at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics held on the river Seine. Some infographics showing the name 'sisterhood' were presented as a tribute to the support provided by the women of France. They expressed their commitment to protect the rights of women. The infographics for the same was displayed in six languages which also included Hindi language. Many scenes of the tribute have gone viral online. A netizen shared the picture saying it reveals strong diplomatic ties with France. Many people expressed their joy about Hindi getting a tribute in the French Capital. Many people were happy about this. Posts were made saying this is a matter of pride

For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the celebrations were held in the river. 6,800 athletes on 85 boats participated in the 6 km parade on the water. More than 3,20,000 spectators attended the ceremony. The program started with three children in a small boat and a masked man carrying the Olympic torch. India is the 84th country in French alphabetical order. Badminton star PV Sindhu and table tennis star Sharath Kamal were the flag bearers. While these two stood in front holding the tricolor flag, the boat with our athletes followed them during the ceremony.