Olympic Medalist Aman Sehrawat Banned By WFI For One Year

Hyderabad: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspended Paris Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat on Tuesday for weight violation. He has been banned from all wrestling-related activities for one year after he failed to meet the weight criteria at the Senior World Championships.

The 22-year-old Aman was one of India’s strong medal hopes in the competition in the men's freestyle 57kg category. However, he was disqualified from the Worlds for exceeding the permissible weight limit by 1.7kg on the day of competition..

"...you are hereby suspended from all wrestling-related activities, both at the national and international level, for a period of one (1) year, effective from the date of the show-cause notice," the WFI said in its letter, according to news agency PTI.

"This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organized or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels."

Show-cause notice