Olympic Medalist Aman Sehrawat Banned By WFI For One Year
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended wrestler Aman Sehrawat for one year for weight violation.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspended Paris Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat on Tuesday for weight violation. He has been banned from all wrestling-related activities for one year after he failed to meet the weight criteria at the Senior World Championships.
The 22-year-old Aman was one of India’s strong medal hopes in the competition in the men's freestyle 57kg category. However, he was disqualified from the Worlds for exceeding the permissible weight limit by 1.7kg on the day of competition..
"...you are hereby suspended from all wrestling-related activities, both at the national and international level, for a period of one (1) year, effective from the date of the show-cause notice," the WFI said in its letter, according to news agency PTI.
"This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organized or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels."
Show-cause notice
In a letter issued on September 23, 2025, by WFI, the body had issued a show-cause notice to the wrestler seeking an explanation for not meeting the weight criteria in the tournament. The federation further mentioned that the response from the wrestler submitted on September 29 was found to be ‘unsatisfactory’ by the disciplinary committee.
"Your reply, dated 29th September 2025, was duly reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee. Additionally, clarifications were obtained from the Chief Coach and supporting coaching staff. Upon thorough examination, the Committee found your response unsatisfactory and has resolved to impose strict disciplinary action," it said.
How might the ban affect his career?
The ban on Sehrawat will be in place till September 2026. This might have a major impact on his preparation for the Asian Games 2026, where the wrestling competition will be played from September 30 to October 3. Unless the WFI make any changes in their ruling, Sehrawat is likely to enter the continental event with a disadvantage.
Third such instance since last year
This is the third instance in which an Indian wrestler is involved in disciplinary issues. Vinesh Phogat failed to meet the weight criteria after reaching the final of the Paris Olympics before the gold medal match. Neha Sangwan also failed to meet weight standards in the 2025 Under-20 Championships.