Paris Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat Disqualified From World Championship For Being Overweight

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Indian wrestling contingent, Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was on Sunday disqualified from the World Championship in Zagreb after being found overweight.

In an embarrassing development, Aman, who won a bronze at the Paris Games last year, was found to be overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition in men's freestyle 57kg.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood on the weight scale. This is not acceptable, actually. How he gets so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent told PTI from Zagreb.