ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat Disqualified From World Championship For Being Overweight

Olympic medallist Aman was found to be overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition in men's freestyle 57kg.

FILE- Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat
FILE- Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 14, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Indian wrestling contingent, Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was on Sunday disqualified from the World Championship in Zagreb after being found overweight.

In an embarrassing development, Aman, who won a bronze at the Paris Games last year, was found to be overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition in men's freestyle 57kg.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood on the weight scale. This is not acceptable, actually. How he gets so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent told PTI from Zagreb.

Aman had reached Zagreb, Croatia, on August 25 for an acclimatisation camp along with other Indian wrestlers and had enough time to make weight. The 22-year-old Aman, who trains at the famed Chhattrasal stadium, was one of the strong medal contenders among Indians.

Read More

  1. World Boxing Championships 2025: India's Jaismine Lamboria Crowned Champion; Nupur Bags Silver, Pooja Bronze
  2. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Displayed In Bengaluru

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OLYMPIC MEDALLIST AMAN SEHRAWATWORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN ZAGREBAMAN SEHRAWAT DISQUALIFIEDAMAN SEHRAWAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.