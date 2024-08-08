Paris 2024 Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal by 1 kg, Finishes 4th

Paris (France): Ace Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu failed to secure a medal for India at the back-to-back Summer Games as she missed out on a podium finish by just 1 kg, finishing fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, August 8.

Mirabai lifted a total of 199 kgs, combining her best efforts in the snatch and clean and jerk rounds. Her best lift in the snatch was 88 kg, while her top lift in the clean and jerk was 111 kg.

The Tokyo Olympic medalist began her campaign by lifting 85 kg in her first attempt of the snatch round. She then attempted to lift 88 kg in her second attempt but was unsuccessful. However, she managed to lift 88 kg in her third attempt, placing her third jointly with Olympic debutant Thailand's Surodchana Khambao after the snatch round.

The clean and jerk round, considered Mirabai's strong suit, started well as she successfully lifted 107 kg in her first attempt. She then increased the weight to 111 kg for her second attempt. Despite a strong start, she failed in the final push of her second attempt but succeeded in her third attempt, lifting 111 kg.

Unfortunately, this lift did not secure her a place in the top three. The 29-year-old Chanu needed to lift 114 kg to contend for a medal but faltered in her attempt, resulting in her finishing fourth with a total lift of 199 kg.

China’s Zhihui Hou bagged the gold medal in her final attempt after successfully lifting 117kg — an Olympic record — to finish with a total score of 206! Romania’s Valentina Cambei, who had been leading the pack until Zhihui’s last attempt, won silver with a total of 205 kgs while Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao won bronze with 200!