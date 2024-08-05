ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics | Viral Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Fires ‘Robots’ Question For Elon Musk On X, Billionaire Replies

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Turkey’s shooting sensation Yusuf Dikec recently joined X and he has created waves with his recent question for Tesla owner Elon Musk. he asked a question regarding Robots participating in shooting events and the Tesla owner came up with an apt reply.

Yusuf Dikec fired 'Robots' question at Elon Musk. (AP)

Hyderabad: Many would have imagined a scenario where Robots are competing in shooting events and Turkey’s shooting sensation Yusuf Dikec who went viral recently had the same thought. The shooter decided to fire a question regarding it straight at Tesla owner Elon Musk and he came up with an apt reply.

The 51-year-old grabbed the headlines recently for winning a silver medal in the mixed-team event despite shooting with limited gears. Dikec proposed the idea of robots competing in shooting events and it got a lot of reactions on social media as well.

"Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?" Yusef Dikec said in his post on X.

"I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world. Robots will hit the centre of the bullseye every time," he replied.

Dikec joined the X platform on Sunday after he shot the historic medal in a calm and composed manner at the Games.

Dikec grabbed the limelight recently with his unique and casual approach at the biggest sporting spectacle in the world,. He won a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter Air Pistol Event helping Turkey win their first Olympic medal in shooting. He wore standard sunglasses and yellow earplugs

Dikec was born in 1973 in Turkey and his passion for shooting began growing at a young age. He made his Olympic debut in 2008 and has honed his skills over the years

