Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Steals Show Winning Silver In Paris Olympics With Hand In Pocket; Social Media Reacts

Paris (France): The Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec won the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. However, Dikec became a sensation overnight after his images and videos went viral on social media for not wearing a lot of gear that athletes wear for better precision, accuracy and protection of eyes and ears.
Shooters wear plenty of equipment during the event which includes specialised glasses for better precision and avoid any kind of blurring in eyes, and ear-protectors for noise cancellation. Dikec flaunted his aura by not wearing any of the gadgets while competing in the men’s 10m air pistol event final and clinching the silver medal for the country.
The incident caught the attention of the shooting fans and social media went crazy as the 51-year-old went viral all over the internet. Dikec and his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan finished in second place in the 10-meter air pistol team event.
The Turkish shooter wore regular prescription glasses and earplugs and still defeated most of the competition. He aimed at the goal with one hand in his pocket and nailed his shots.
Dikec, who is featured in his fifty Olympic Games, had participated in the men’s 10m Air Pistol individual event as well but failed to qualify for the final as he finished 13th. He managed to win his first-ever Olympic medal in the most comfortable style after a decorated career with the pistol.
The final of the shooting event was a closely fought affair with Serbian shooters Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec making an exceptional comeback to secure the gold medal. The Serbian duo Mikec recovered from six deficit points and thrashed the Turkish duo 16-14 in the summit clash.