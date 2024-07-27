Paris 2024 Olympics: Timely Penalty Stroke Conversion Helped India Beat New Zealand 3-2

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team kick-started their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign with a remarkable 3-2 victory in the cliffhanger Group B match against New Zealand of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday.

The timely penalty stroke helped India to take the lead in the game at the wee hour of the opening encounter. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh's successful conversion of a penalty stroke in the 59th minute ensured India's victory after Kiwi's Simon Child scored a crucial goal in the 53rd minute, levelling the match at 2-2 in the final quarter.

Mandeep Singh (23rd minute), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh scored goals for India, while Len Sam (8th minute) and Simon Child (53rd minute) scored for New Zealand.

Earlier in the game, the Black Caps dominated with an attacking style, securing an early 1-0 lead through Lane Sam on a penalty corner in the eighth minute. Although India had several opportunities, they failed to convert them. However, a strong start in the second quarter saw Mandeep Singh equalise for India, bringing the score to 1-1 by halftime.



The third quarter witnessed India taking a 2-1 lead, with Vivek Sagar Prasad scoring a field goal in the 34th minute. New Zealand's attempts from penalty corners were skillfully defended by India's experienced goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh. In the 44th minute, Sreejesh made a critical save from a shot at the short corner, maintaining India's lead. It was followed by Harmanpreet Singh's goal off a rebound from a penalty corner that put India in the driver's seat in the third quarter. However, New Zealand created the chance in the second-last minute, but the forward failed to give a final flourish.

As a result, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists secured their first win in the ongoing competition and will face Argentina in their next match on July 29.