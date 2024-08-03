Paris 2024 Olympics: Tajinderpal Singh Makes Two Huge Mistakes As He Fails To Qualify For Men's Shotput Final; Know In Detail

Paris (France): Two-time Asian Games gold-medallist shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor made a qualification round exit after finishing in 15th place in Group A and failed to secure his berth in the final of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Friday. Overall, Tajinder finished second last - 29th in the event.
Tajinder Pal had represented India in the Tokyo Olympics and had failed to qualify for the final there as well. The top 12 best performers or best 12 athletes meeting the Olympic Qualification Standard of 21.35 in the group stage qualification advanced to the next stage. The final of the shot-put will be played on Sunday.
The national record holder Toor, who had successfully defended his 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medal in last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, had just one legal throw of 18.05 metres that came in his first attempt while the next two throws were called fouls that restricted him to the last spot in Group A.
The 28-year-old's dismal outing saw him falling way short of his personal best of 21.77 metres and season's best of 20.38. The best throw was 21.76 which came from Italy's Fabbri Leonardo.
Toor, who was the lone Indian to represent in shot put, had secured a Paris Games quota through the world ranking. With his exit, India's challenge in the shot put competition has come to an end.
