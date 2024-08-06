Paris 2024 Olympics | Swedish Pole Vault Athlete Breaks World Record For Ninth Time To Bag Gold

Paris (France): Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis took his excellence in the sport to a whole different level by clocking a world record for the ninth time to win a gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. He stretched the human limits on Monday clearing a distance of 6.25 metres in his third attempt. His world record and domination also showcased that he was the undisputed king of the event.

Astonishingly, this is not the first or second time he has broken the world record pole vault. The Swedish athlete has pulled off such a remarkable feat for the ninth time continuing the streak of shattering records which commenced on February 8, 2020. Also, it is Mondo’s second consecutive Olympic gold. Sam Kendricks of the USA won silver while Emmanouli Karalis of Greece bagged the bronze. Duplantis started a streak in 2020 and went on to break the record eight times in a row.

Mondo had already secured a gold medal in the event with a jump of 6.10m but he decided to raise the bar high to aim for the world record. He missed it on the first attempt. There was a break after that as the 100-meter medal ceremony was held. The 24-year-old then missed out on his second attempt but he was going to achieve the feat on the last attempt. Mondo nailed the effort on the last attempt and roared in celebration of a monumental feat.