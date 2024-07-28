ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Srihari, Dhinidhi Fail To Reach Semis; Indian Swimming Campaign Ends

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Indian swimmer's journey at the Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to advance to the semifinals of their respective events on Sunday. Nataraj finished 33rd in overall standing in the 100m men's backstroke event while the 14-year-old Dhinidhi managed to finish in 23rd place.

Indian swimmer's journey at the Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to advance to the semifinals of their respective events on Sunday. Nataraj finished 33rd in overall standing in the 100m men's backstroke event while the 14-year-old Dhinidhi managed to finish in 23rd place.
Srihari Nataraj (ANI)

Nanterre (France): India's swimming campaign at the Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to progress to the semifinals of their respective events here on Sunday.

Nataraj finished joint-second in the slower heat with a timing of 55.01s but the 23-year-old was 33rd in the overall standing for the 100m men's backstroke event. The 16 fastest swimmers from the heats qualify to the semifinals.

The performance was far from Nataraj's personal best of 53.77s and was considerably slower than his season best time of 54.68s.

Making her Olympic debut, 14-year-old Dhinidhi, the youngest member of the Indian contingent, did well to top her 200m women's freestyle heat.

Swimming in heat 1, which is the slowest heat, Dhinidhi touched the pads at 2:06.96. But the Indian finished 23rd out of 30 participants, which included three-time Olympic champion Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

With a boisterous crowd cheering him on, Lon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley.

The 22-year-old Marchand pulled away in his heat to touch in 4 minutes, 8.30 seconds, with some 15,000 fans at La Defense Arena chanting on every stroke.

Marchand is looking for his first gold, and he'll be a heavy favorite in the evening final. He was more than a second ahead of Britain's Max Litchfield (4:09.51), who was followed by Japan's Daiya Seto (4:10.92) and American Carson Foster (4:11.07).

Nanterre (France): India's swimming campaign at the Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to progress to the semifinals of their respective events here on Sunday.

Nataraj finished joint-second in the slower heat with a timing of 55.01s but the 23-year-old was 33rd in the overall standing for the 100m men's backstroke event. The 16 fastest swimmers from the heats qualify to the semifinals.

The performance was far from Nataraj's personal best of 53.77s and was considerably slower than his season best time of 54.68s.

Making her Olympic debut, 14-year-old Dhinidhi, the youngest member of the Indian contingent, did well to top her 200m women's freestyle heat.

Swimming in heat 1, which is the slowest heat, Dhinidhi touched the pads at 2:06.96. But the Indian finished 23rd out of 30 participants, which included three-time Olympic champion Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

With a boisterous crowd cheering him on, Lon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley.

The 22-year-old Marchand pulled away in his heat to touch in 4 minutes, 8.30 seconds, with some 15,000 fans at La Defense Arena chanting on every stroke.

Marchand is looking for his first gold, and he'll be a heavy favorite in the evening final. He was more than a second ahead of Britain's Max Litchfield (4:09.51), who was followed by Japan's Daiya Seto (4:10.92) and American Carson Foster (4:11.07).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRIHARI NATARAJDHINIDHI DESINGHUINDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICSINDIAN SWIMMERS AT OLYMPICSOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.