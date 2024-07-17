ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra Highest-Seeded Indian Players

New Delhi (India): Paddlers Sreeja Akula (16th) and Manika Batra (18th) are the highest-seeded Indian players at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics table tennis event, which begins on July 27.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday announced the seedings for a total of 67 players in each of the men's and women's singles events, while 16 teams each are seeded for both team events.

Sreeja reached a career-best -- 24 in the world table tennis rankings last month, dethroning her compatriot Batra as India's top-ranked women's singles player. Batra, world No. 28, is seeded 26th, two ranks below Sreeja.

The 25-year-old Sreeja, a two-time national champion, became the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender singles title in June. She has also won the WTT Contender mixed double title with veteran Archana Kamath, who is set to make his fifth Olympic appearance.

A former Commonwealth Games champion, Manika, who will be featuring in Olympics for third straight occasion, became the first Indian singles table tennis player to reach the last eight of a WTT Grand Smash event, reaching quarterfinal in May.

Sharath Kamal, two-time Commonwealth Games men's singles champion, is seeded 24th while National champion Harmeet Desai, ranked 86th in the world in men's singles, is seeded 49th and will be making his debut at the Carnival of Sports.