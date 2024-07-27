ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sparkling Start For Olympic First-timer Lakshya, Beat Tokyo Games Semifinalist Cordon By 2-0

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Lakshya Sen beats Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in his group match in men's badminton of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. The youngster started his Olympic campaign with a dominating performance.

Lakshya Sen (AP)

Paris (France): Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen got his maiden Olympic campaign underway in style, beating Tokyo Games semifinalist Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games in a men's singles group match here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Sen won 21-8 22-20 against reigning Pan American champion Cordon in the contest that lasted 42 minutes. Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze winner at 2021 World Championships, will face Julien Carraggi of Belgium in his second group match on Monday.

Despite Cordon's good comeback in the second game, Sen held his nerves and emerged the winner to begin his campaign on a resounding note. Sen pocketed the first game in just 14 minutes. He straightaway took a 5-0 lead and was 11-2 ahead at the first change of ends. There was no let up from the Indian as he wrapped up the first match without much resistance from his opponent.

Cordon fought back in the second game and was 6-2 ahead after a fine net play. The Indian closed the gap at 6-8 after a nice smash. But Sen was more error-prone in the second game than in the first, and trailed 7-12 at the change of ends.

The Guatemalan kept himself ahead, winning more rallies than Sen. At 20-16, he was just one point away from taking the match to the deciding game. With the legendary Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar guiding him from the court corner, Sen saved his best for the last and he reeled off four straight points to level the scores 20-20, and then, won another two points to seal the match.

